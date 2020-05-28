207
Inside this issue
Lockdown Podcast #6
with Tim Parkin, David Ward and Joe Cornish
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
David Ward
T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating.
Joe Cornish
Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/
Another instalment of the lockdown podcast where Tim Parkin, Joe Cornish and David Ward discuss a few questions around photography including "How is the easing of lockdown affecting you?", "How do you make the most of a photography workshop?", "What makes a good photography book?", "How do you see your photography changing over time?" and "Do you have any other non-photography creative outlets during the lockdown?". Here's a clue to the last question - you can guess whether it's from me, David or Joe.