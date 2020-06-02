Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I have always loved to carry my camera on my early morning walks with my puppy. For many years, when I worked full time, I carried a point and shoot and just simply enjoyed taking pictures. When I retired from full time I took up photography, an avocation (almost full time) and have been developing my skills with a changeable lens camera and learning post processing. I just love to be out with my camera shooting.

My passion is finding new landscapes and discovering new ideas connected to the landscape. Photographing Kent has been a wonderful antidote to the masses of images that appear of well known locations and I’m currently finalising my forthcoming photo guidebook ‘Photographing Kent’, published by Fotovue. Through my Kent workshops and Tripod Travels photo tours I use my experience to encourage photographers to follow their vision and show us their unique perspective on the landscape.

alexharephotography.com

I have been taking photographs for nearly 50 years but only since retiring 13 years ago have I had the time I craved to developing my skills and my creative vision. I have a passion for the natural world – its landscape and its wildlife – and much of it explored whilst travelling. I am drawn to wild and desolate places and have been privileged to visit both polar regions, and the desert areas of the USA. Living within the national park of the UK Lake District, my late mother’s homeland, is a particular bonus, both for my wellbeing and for photographic opportunities.

keithsnellphotos.com

My name is Daniele Bellucci and am a 42 years old IT Security Engineer. Landscape photography for me is a tool that allow me to breathe the beautiful planet we're leaving in some of its most astonishing corners that rarely get attention. I love to find unusual places, unusual compositions. Beauty is like a treasure hunt and it's everywhere. Photography allow me to catch the essence of this beauty which I hopefully convoy to the viewers.

instagram.com