on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Lockdown Podcast #7

with Tim Parkin, David Ward and Joe Cornish

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



This issues podcast's topic is books and specifically, Joe and David's experiences making their first ones. Don't forget, if you like these podcasts, please let us know and suggest a few topics we might discuss in the next one.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL