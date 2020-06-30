Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

209
James W. Fortune, Kåre Selvejer, Leslie Landerkin & Nils Leonhardt
James W. Fortune
James W. Fortune is a multi-disciplined professional photographer and artist from the North East of England, with a strong affliction for landscape photography. Growing up by the sea, James loves to shoot seascapes and can often be found around his local coastline, but is just as comfortable in the mountains, countryside and forests.
Kåre Selvejer
Is a Danish amateur photographer working with both Large Format film cameras as well as digital cameras. He is an escapee from corporate life where he spent 30 years working in the wine business. Kåre is keen walker and loves to spend time with his camera along the coast and in the woods.
Leslie Landerkin
I am primarily a landscape photographer with a particular love for winter trees. Special scenes are found while sitting on my small stool just enjoying the surroundings; they would have been missed by walking along the path. I have been a dedicated photographer for almost 6 years.
Nils Leonhardt
Life is a collection of moments. And a photographer is the agent who has the power to capture these situations. In the second he portrays the light the moment is already gone. The mechanism and indeed art of photography aims to interrupt the constant progress of change that is life in order to create long-lasting memories. It always involves subjective judgement about the situation at hand. I am simply an ordinary photographer who is in love with natural light.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
