Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

James W. Fortune is a multi-disciplined professional photographer and artist from the North East of England, with a strong affliction for landscape photography. Growing up by the sea, James loves to shoot seascapes and can often be found around his local coastline, but is just as comfortable in the mountains, countryside and forests.

jameswfortune.co.uk

Is a Danish amateur photographer working with both Large Format film cameras as well as digital cameras. He is an escapee from corporate life where he spent 30 years working in the wine business. Kåre is keen walker and loves to spend time with his camera along the coast and in the woods.

selvejerfoto.dk

I am primarily a landscape photographer with a particular love for winter trees. Special scenes are found while sitting on my small stool just enjoying the surroundings; they would have been missed by walking along the path. I have been a dedicated photographer for almost 6 years.

instagram.com

Life is a collection of moments. And a photographer is the agent who has the power to capture these situations. In the second he portrays the light the moment is already gone. The mechanism and indeed art of photography aims to interrupt the constant progress of change that is life in order to create long-lasting memories. It always involves subjective judgement about the situation at hand. I am simply an ordinary photographer who is in love with natural light.

nilsleonhardt.com