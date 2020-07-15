End frame: Clear stream edged with maples, by Shinzo Maeda

Tim Parkin wrote a lovely biographic piece here some time ago on Maeda (Master Photographer, 2011) and his upbringing in the mountains surrounded by nature. The Kite Asakawa River ran in front of his childhood house, and Maeda would spend long days in the summer along the river. It was during this time that he developed an emotional connection to the landscape and a sensitivity to noticing the finer details of life happening all around him. Maeda, later in life discussing his affinity for photographing mountain streams and gorges, says of himself “for in a corner of my heart, there is nostalgia for the stream of my youth." Maeda’s photos display this fondness for his natural surroundings of mountains, rivers, grass and trees - or San Sen Sou Moku in Japanese (and in particular for Maeda, birds, something we both share in common). More specifically, these four characters combined form a single compound word which then expresses the idea of nature. There probably isn’t a fair English translation of this word, as it holds within it all the complexities of nature, the temporality of the seasons, the beauty of the landscape, and one’s experience with it.

A few weeks ago I set myself the almost impossible task of choosing an image by Shinzo Maeda to write about for this End Frame article. I must admit it took some time to finally settle on Clear stream edged with maples from his wonderful book This Land… This Beauty Japan’s Natural

Splendour. I was gifted a second hand copy of this book for my birthday last year and have treasured it ever since. Every page holds a poetic view of the Japanese landscape, which I hope to be able to visit myself one day.

To me, this particular photograph perfectly captures Maeda’s nostalgia and emotion: the diagonal flowing water, coming into the frame rather than leaving it; the relationship of the rocks with the flow of water, and how they create visual turbulence, yet behind them lies still water; the edge of full spring maple leaves creeping into frame as they continue on forever just out of view, and the soft light dancing across the entire image. The image is a poetic reflection of life itself. The balance of all these elements speaks volumes to Maeda’s appreciation for natural beauty and his care for nature.

In the times of uncertainty, we currently live in, reminding ourselves what is important in life is more valuable than ever. For Maeda, it was the preservation of our lands.

During this quarantine, I have been looking back at quotes from some of my favourite authors, and one particular quote from Robert M. Pirsig’s The Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance seems to hold true for Maeda’s approach to photography and life: “Care and Quality are internal and external aspects of the same thing. A person who sees Quality and feels it as he works is a person who cares. A person who cares about what he sees and does is a person who’s bound to have some characteristic of quality.” Maeda’s work exudes care and quality by revealing subtleties within the landscape. He seems to see beauty where nobody else noticed it before.

In the times of uncertainty, we currently live in, reminding ourselves what is important in life is more valuable than ever. For Maeda, it was the preservation of our lands. This understanding came out of inner peace and introspection that “Man can never escape the fact that he, too, is an animal, a part of the environment." Clear stream edged with maples reminds the viewer that we are a part of the natural order of things, and it is our most solemn duty to care for the treasures of nature with which we have been blessed. Maeda’s photography is a reflection of this patience and devotion to nature. I am currently on my own photographic journey of self-discovery, and in many ways, I feel as though Maeda is a kindred spirit (I even sometimes feel like I am following in some of his footsteps, albeit culminating in a different photographic result). I have found that photography is a deeply introspective practice, and this, for me, is one of the true wonders of Maeda’s work. Every time I look at one of his images, I learn a little bit more about life.