Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Charles Nyst, Graeme Fielden, John Richardson & Judith Kelly
Charles Nyst
I was born in Eindhoven in 1953. My father was an anaesthesiologist, one of the first in the Netherlands. In the end I decided to follow in his footsteps. A very beautiful profession, taking care of people in sometimes very demanding situations, easing their pain and sorrow, stabilising circulation, respiration and nervous system. Since 1988 living in Alkmaar (North-Holland north) and on a pension since January, having more time and ease of mind, can choose to go out and photographing.
Graeme Fielden
I am a 55 year old amateur photographer living in Rochdale on the outskirts of Manchester. Whilst I have a passion for landscapes, I would describe myself as a “Path Photographer” who enjoys taking photographs of anything that I see in my day to day path of Life.
John Richardson
I am a keen amateur photographer based in Assynt in the north west Highlands of Scotland. I have a passion for the outdoors and when not working, I enjoy spending as much time as possible exploring the wild landscapes and seascapes of my local area and beyond. I work in both colour and monochrome and I have recently returned to shooting with a film camera.
Judith Kelly
I enjoy being outdoors with my camera (I have upgraded!), especially at home in the moors and dales, also mountains and coast, where I enjoy seeing both the wide and small of landscapes. I sometimes create digital art from my landscape images when I can’t get out, as recently. I have shown work in a few local exhibitions, even selling a few prints
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
