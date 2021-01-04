on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Lockdown Podcast #10

Truth to Nature

David Ward

Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin

Joe Cornish

Joe Cornish

Just before the New Year, Joe David and I recorded a podcast on the concept of "Truth to Nature". It's an idea that has its seeds in the romantic era of landscape painting when John Ruskin, a massively influential art critic and artist of the time, encouraged painters to closely observe the landscape and in doing so capture the natural world as truthfully as possible. The idea then has its echoes in an essay "A Plea for Straight Photography" in Stieglitz's Camera Work magazine. Sadakichi Hartmann's essay was critical of pictorial photography’s attempt at emulating other artforms, most notably painting. In our current era where photo editing has become easier than ever, are we seeing a return of the clash of straight vs pictorial photography? Prepare yourself for another podcast where non of your questions are answered but we have fun attempting...

Episode Ten



