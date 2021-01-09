222
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Alexandra Wesche, Gill Moon, Guy Washburn & John Maillard
Alexandra Wesche
I am an amateur photographer from Germany who is into landscapes and stories. I like to discover both on my daily walks through the woods with my sighthounds and on occasional vacations.
Gill Moon
I am a landscape photographer based in Suffolk. I love exploring hidden landscapes that are not often photographed and am passionate about promoting a connection with the environment through my work.
Guy Washburn
The camera is both the license and instrument of my exploration of worlds natural and internal.
John Maillard
John Maillard has exhibited in galleries around New Zealand, USA, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom for over three decades. He considers himself an experimenter with printmaking, drawing, interactive digital media and photography. He is primarily a landscape photographer.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
