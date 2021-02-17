My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Luke Brown is a photographer based in the UK. His photography focuses on developing long-term landscape-based projects, creating work that reveals an interest in our relationship with the natural world.

On Landscape found Luke through a shared love of Wild Swimming. We were especially intrigued by his Time and Tide series. The tidal pools that these images depict hark back to an era of home holidays and great confidence towards land and sea. At the limits of the land and at the mercy of the sea, lack of maintenance and health and safety rules now combine to limit their prospects. Luke tells us how they first caught his eye, what he has learned about them, and whether they may have a future.

What came first for you – your love of outdoor activities, Scotland, or photography? What kind of images did you initially want to make?

I have always loved being in nature. Realising this could be combined with photography when borrowing a large format camera from university, I was able to discover a new way of seeing and experiencing the landscape.

Whilst making the tidal pool series I was influenced by the work of the New Topographic movement and The Dusseldorf School of Photography. Much of my inspiration has also been taken from the work of Thomas Joshua Cooper, travelling to all ends of the earth to obtain a single image.

Scotland became a destination to explore through the series ‘Time and Tide’, finding the different pools along the East and North Coast. The series ‘Wooded Heights’ is where I really started to immerse myself in the mountains and pine forests of the Cairngorms.