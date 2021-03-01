End frame: Tidal Creek at Schiermonnikoog by Theo Bosboom

I would recommend everyone to go through the process of choosing a single 'end frame' image. It turns out to be an excellent, almost cathartic, exercise of reflection. If you are not sure of your photographic direction before you start, then this should help.

Now I love a good grand landscape image, especially the mountains, somewhere wild, preferably Bierstadt moody (a throwback to growing up in the Highlands of Scotland no doubt). I am also very fond of smaller, quieter scenes. The woodland perhaps, where the photographer has to work really hard to make sense of the chaos. A difficult art to achieve, but when done well, it is oh so fine. I am likewise inspired by the unique work that is created by those who have mastered ICM and multiple exposure.

After my journey of reflection, however, I ended up with intimate detail as the genre I wanted to choose from. Devoid of any location reference, instead these images rely on texture, balance, pattern, light and colour, even ambiguity. Often there is an initial wonder, or perhaps puzzlement, followed by a revealing process as the image unfolds its layers. Add in an emotional connection and you have a winning formula. These are not images of the obvious. These are images born of acute observation, carefully considered and delicately produced.

Anything from 'The journey of the autumn leaves', or 'Shaped by the sea', would have been very welcome. I have even resisted the 'limpets', and instead, I have chosen an image that has seen less of the limelight.

So, I had my genre, that was the easy part....

…At this point I'm reminded of my Latin teacher, Mr McArdle, 'O me miserum est'.1

I made a shortlist of photographers and images, rediscovering some of their portfolios. I wish I could illustrate them all here. Each one very deserved. In the end, I decided upon a true master of observation, Theo Bosboom. I would expect he would find something interesting to photograph in 'dishwater'.2

Now my choice of photographer will not surprise many. Theo Bosboom has quietly built himself a strong reputation with his project-based originality. The choice of image may be more unlikely. Clearly, there were many of his images that I could have chosen as the end frame.

It made a brief appearance on IG in August 2019 and was taken on Schiermonnikoog, a National Park and one of the West Frisian Islands (NL). I have been making a conscious effort to slow down and really study the images that catch my eye on the magic roundabout that is my IG carousel. This image seemed to deserve its chance to shine.