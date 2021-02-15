Pastel Mirrors in the Unreal Landscape

The real pleasure of photography is that it forces me to slow down and really look. That’s never easy in our rushed world, so a chance to stop, look and see is truly valuable.

Landscape photography, particularly in the US, has often focused on magnitude, size, drama. The epic-ness of the American terrain lends itself to this. The Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, there are so many places in the US that fit quintessentially into our notion of the sublime. No wonder so many photographers, from Carlton E Watkins through Ansel Adams to Peter Lik want to reflect the climactic enormity of such landscapes.

The great tradition of classical US landscape photography is enveloped in cultural associations with America: frontier myths and a sense of destiny. There is almost a sense of domination in these images. The framing of the land is like a taming of the land. Photographic technique emphasises this approach: ‘straight/pure’ photography, pin sharp detail, immense clarity, the f/64 club etc, these images are designed to say ‘this is what is out there, I saw this’. I do not mean this as a criticism – not in the slightest! I love this sort of photography, both viewing it and taking it; the adrenalin rush of being in a place of great drama has no equal.

There is another peculiarly American landscape tradition which is wrapped up in the growth of the automobile and the freeways. Photographers like Stephen Shore and Joel Sternfeld approached the wide-open plains of the US by exploring them through the car – shooting from the dashboard or rear-view mirror, a frame within a frame. This approach intertwined with the more documentary approach of the New Topographics who focused attention on the intermingling of urban with the natural landscape as witnessed in the seminal exhibition “New Topographics: Photographs of a Man-Altered Landscape” at the George Eastman House (Rochester, New York) in 1975, curated by William Jenkins.