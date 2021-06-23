Jon Gibbs is a professional landscape photographer from Norfolk. Until recently Jon co-ran a photographic gallery in North Norfolk but is now concentrating his efforts on photographic workshops whilst re-thinking his plans for the future. In the past Jon has appeared in numerous magazines and has success in major photographic competitions.

Back in the autumn, I saw a Facebook post by Jon about his new book 'Whispers' and we ordered a copy. Time got the better of me but I eventually got around to enjoying the book back in spring 2021. It had been a number of years since we interviewed Jon as our featured photographer, so I got in touch and started chatting about what he'd be up to and how the project came about.

We interviewed you back in March 2013, can you give us an overview of what projects you have been working on and how your photography journey has continued since then?

For the five years since the interview, the main priority was the running of our photographic gallery, the Saltmarsh Coast Gallery in Wells next the Sea, North Norfolk. The gallery was co-run with my business partner Gareth (Hacon), unfortunately, we felt it was time to finish in autumn 2018 as sales had taken a downturn in the past couple of years.

From the closure of the gallery onwards the main priority, aside from constantly making new images was workshops and tours which I run both locally and further afield in areas such as Northumberland and the Scottish Highlands.

In 2017 I published my book ‘Canal ‘, a collection of images from the area around the now dis-used North Walsham and Dilham canal in Norfolk. Aside from that, being a photographer of non-fame it has been a case of trying to survive and ‘get by’ in this very busy sector.