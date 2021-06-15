To the pure of heart, lockdown was a chance to grow, be it spiritually, physically, and educationally. Unfortunately, I’m not pure of heart and lockdown continues to be difficult. Rabbit Warren Woods, a small pocket of trees close to home gave me a place to reclaim positivity.

I’m not naturally introverted, and normally my moments of isolation are when I choose to be on my own, usually in the hills, often camping, these are times of reflection and times of simply being somewhere that makes my heart soar. I have spent years trying to take photographs that I am happy with, that capture my emotions of where I am and what I am feeling, and this seldom occurs, mainly because I lose interest and have been incapable of (seemingly) complex post-processing techniques. So in many ways what follows is the way I have found a path through these blocks, and in a big part, this is due to the year that just was.

I’m optimistic by nature and seek goodness and fun in people and places, but I won’t falsely seek a silver lining because I’m told to; the Woods strangely brought me emotional support, a place of solitude and discovery and imagination, and lockdown would have been harder without them, a lot harder. I can’t say that they are a silver lining, I can say that their discovery was a good thing for me.

With the onset of lockdown, I thought I would try and learn some new skills that combined the things that provide me escape fun and peace. Other than family, the main sources of peace and joy are probably Scotland and beer; beer has been easy to source but of course, travelling has been much more difficult. My love of Scotland centres around the Highlands, being able to enjoy its landscape through hiking, camping on summits, and exploring glens, in all seasons. And for me, photography is a way of being part of the landscape, and a calm happy mind. Sometimes the process is more important than the outcome, and sometimes the outcome isn’t important at all.

Unfortunately where I live there are no hills, not even a pimple on the earth's surface. But there are other things I was still to find on my doorstep early last year. The images with this text are of a place that I would never have found without the restrictions of the last 12 months. And I never really show my images, so this is a step into the unknown for me.

In April 2020 I stepped off my bike just to look beyond the trees that border the bridleway. I found a way through the barrier of hawthorn and into the gloom. As my eyes adjusted I saw a special place that reflected so much of our world; a place of light and dark, shadow and gloom, brightness and joy; death, decay, new life and birth. I was drawn in, and returned multiple times with my camera; sharing the space with dog owners and men with guns, or enjoying the ice and cold alone.

Often I could hear the plaintive cry of the buzzard, the explosion of the shotgun, the cracking of the ice, the mist sighing heavily, each step drawing water, ice, mud, filth, death, decay; the smell of that decay from the water at times pungent. And in the trees life, and as I type this we enter spring and the life feels immeasurable and reassuring: the bud, the warmth, the hare, the kestrel, the roe deer, the badger; new leaves, freshwater, yet still the decaying birch, yet there is so much life in a dead decomposing tree.

And so these photographs reflect my time in the woods, through the seasons, reflecting, feeling, finding peace, and disgust. I enjoyed all of the seasons, but especially the frozen and flooded winter when I was alone, no dogs, no guns, no people. I was missing one of the best winters in Scotland for years and somehow the frozen swamp helped replace this loss with something different, that I would never have experienced in a normal year, or possibly ever.

This has been very positive for me, in several ways. I found a haven to explore, and despite its small size, the woods have areas with different identities: the swamp, the Scots Pine glade, the Birchwood, the badger sets. I decided to use the project to learn new techniques in infrared photography, so I signed up for an online course. I came to love the woods, especially after they filled with water so spectacularly and then froze over. I realised that colour was needed, as well as black and white, and infrared, to help interpret my emotions at that moment. Later, I used multiple exposures to show how life can turn things from simple beauty to confused madness. In the same way that a tree is a living “skyscraper” housing and feeding so many live creatures, these woods were more than they seemed and gave me back a yearning to pick up my camera and to try and interpret what I saw in various styles.

When I first went to the woods in the spring of last year it was just a place to find some peace, lose myself behind a lens, and a place to cycle to, drink my coffee or beer in, and listen and be still. It has become much more than a project and I will continue to visit. I am looking forward to seeing the changes that spring is bringing again, and to watch nature shine, before the men with guns return to destroy the peace. I remember watching hares, grouse, ducks and pheasant flee, run, fly away from the guns. It is still part of human nature that I will never understand; why do (nearly always) men with guns get pleasure out of killing? The days of guns going off all around as I tried to compose in the swamp were challenging at times, yet brought home a reality that the woods serve many, not just the animals that dwell there, nor just the walkers with dogs, nor just the lone photographer with his tripod.

The best times for me came with the flooding of the woods and then the icing over; no one else went there - the floodwaters were deep and needed waders, this deterred everyone apart from two hardy runners who enjoyed breaking the ice and running through half a mile of metre deep bog water in frozen January, which brought them much joy.

The woods drew me not because I’d seen them on the map, not because they were particularly inviting, but because I passed them and stepped inside. Each step brought a sense of discovery, the deeper you went the more you discovered, a bit like exploring your own mind.

I have found expanding my horizons challenging and fun; I’ve enjoyed growing as a photographer and having the time to spend more time with a camera, or learning post-processing, and repeat visits have opened my eyes to see much more. I am grateful for having this small pocket of wood on the doorstep, and to have had the inquisitiveness to go and explore. I feel my style has developed and my skills have increased. So often I seldom picked up a camera unless in the hills, and visits could be separated by months. This project has taught me not to have such limited horizons in terms of what I photograph, and I have found expanding my photographic horizons challenging and fun. Rabbit Warren Woods has been my first ‘project’, one that I have enjoyed immensely, and is not yet over.

The woods drew me not because I’d seen them on the map, not because they were particularly inviting, but because I passed them and stepped inside. Each step brought a sense of discovery, the deeper you went the more you discovered, a bit like exploring your own mind. And like my mind I found parts that I loathed, and parts that I loved, parts that are light, bright and airy, parts that are dark dank and beguiling.