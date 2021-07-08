Dawn and Dusk on the Roaches

David Travis In my day job, I run a consulting and training business in user experience. On my week-ends — usually at dawn and dusk -- I'm a landscape photographer. Based in Staffordshire, I mainly photograph Peak District landscapes. When I travel, I like to capture urban landscapes and long exposure seascapes. davidtravisphotography.com







20 years ago I moved to Leek in Staffordshire. A city-dweller up to that point, I quickly discovered the nearby Roaches and its simple yet rewarding walks. This is surely the area of the Peak District with the optimal effort-reward ratio for ramblers, climbers and photographers alike.

But the Roaches has personality too: the steep, gritstone cliffs, wide vistas and otherworldly rock formations create a landscape with drama, romance and mystery. No wonder the locals associate the area with legends and folklore. These photographs are taken from a panel of images that aim to evoke the drama, romance and mystery of the Roaches. The photographs were taken exclusively at dawn and dusk for the saturated colour and interesting shadows. I used wide angle lenses to emphasise the sweeping views and otherworldly rock formations. And I chose vertical compositions with foreground detail to create a sense of drama.