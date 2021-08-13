New Location, Same Focus

They say familiarity breeds contempt. Although I’m not sure that’s always true, or at least I hope it isn’t when I think about my wife and children…

However in my experience that can sometimes be true in regards to the landscape. The places on our doorstep are often the places where we hone our craft, the places we visit most due to how easy they are to get to (this has probably been truer than ever before, given the last year of restrictions we’ve had here in the UK). But can this regularity sow the seeds of insouciance?

This year marks 16 years since I moved to Newcastle in the North East of England and on my doorstep I’m blessed with many wonderful places to visit with a camera. From that list the Northumberland Coast is probably the most well-known, a place of pilgrimage for photographers across the country, drawn in by its rugged beauty. But during that time I have ebbed and flowed in how much I have shot year to year, the initial buzz of Bamburgh when I first picked up a camera soon waned before it returned as I discovered new places that didn’t involve cloning out other photographers afterwards.

Some of those places involve wonderful outcrops of rock, often quite well-known now as well, such as Howick, Rumbling Kern and Spittal Beach. I first visited them around nine-years-ago and while I still love to visit, there is the nagging thought in the back of my mind that I won’t manage to shoot anything much different to what I have already.

It has been hugely enjoyable to discover a beach on the opposite side of the country where I can take that love of detail and apply it to a fresh subject.

So, as a way of a long introduction, it has been hugely enjoyable to discover a beach on the opposite side of the country where I can take that love of detail and apply it to a fresh subject. Each year we try to make a number of visits to the Lake District (pandemic allowing) and in one trip at the end of last summer I drove out of the national park to the Cumbrian coast. This trip was to St Bees Head, a headland with an incredible red sandstone bluff which includes a fairly remote beach called Fleswick Bay.

This was my first ever visit and so I wasn’t too sure what to expect, all I knew was it was a bit of a walk, the tide was going to start coming in again and I’d been told to not take too long as the family had plans for the day. Passing the odd person who had just started the coast-to-coast walk I made it down to the beach, a former smuggler’s haunt, and was amazed to see the quite wonderful ripples and swirls of the red sandstone. It was unlike anything I’d seen before. On top of this, the pebbles and stones that were scattered across and interwoven with the sandstone seemed like sparkling gems, with every colour of the rainbow glistening from the salty water that had just drenched them.

I set about walking the length of the bay and seeing what there was to find, with lots of different subjects presenting themselves. However knowing not to keep the three women in my household waiting too long I eventually headed back to the car, knowing this would be somewhere I would come back to. And at the first opportunity we had to go back to the Lake District I once again made the drive out to the coast just after Easter, this time parking north of the bay for a much easier walk in.

Having bagged some shots I was pleased with last time, I felt a little less pressure to make my time there count and took more time to look and see what I could find. As I did this I became more focused on closer details than I had the first time, being really drawn in by the contrast of the sandstone and the pebbles as well as a wonderful sash of white rock I found that ran straight through a large boulder on the beach. I have no idea how such a thing is formed (please do explain in the comments below if you know), but it was still quite wonderful to see.

Again the need to return soon became stronger than my wish to stay, so back I went but still with a strong desire to return. I think as well it has once again stoked the embers of my love for the beaches here, where deep down I know there will always be new things to encounter and create through the camera.

Again the need to return soon became stronger than my wish to stay, so back I went but still with a strong desire to return. I think as well it has once again stoked the embers of my love for the beaches here, where deep down I know there will always be new things to encounter and create through the camera.

