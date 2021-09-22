Luke Tscharke – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a mountain climber, adventurer, and fine art nature and landscape photographer specialising in unique and hard-to-reach locations and subjects, including the highest mountains in Colorado. Matt has climbed the highest 100 mountains in Colorado which is where his love for landscape photography began. Matt produces a podcast dedicated to that love affair called F-Stop Collaborate and Listen Matt's goal for the podcast is to create a space to have meaningful conversations with other landscape photographers all over the world.Matt also follows a very strict code of ethics as a nature photographer.

When my friend Alex Nail (whom I regard to be one of the best judges of landscape photography) recommended the work of Luke Tscharke (pronounced Sharkey), I immediately looked at the work with gusto. What I found when I perused Luke’s website was a finely curated set of images from an often-underrepresented part of our world, Australia. I of course had heard of Luke’s work before since he has won quite a few awards over the years with his fine images; however, I have not spent a great deal of time digging deep into his galleries to give his work the justice it deserves. Naturally, having never been to Australia myself, I found myself really intrigued by the variety of scenes, compositions, and climates that Luke has been able to photograph there.

To fully appreciate Luke’s photography,