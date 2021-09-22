on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Luke Tscharke – Portrait of a Photographer

Capturing Beauty in the land down under

Matt Payne

When my friend Alex Nail (whom I regard to be one of the best judges of landscape photography) recommended the work of Luke Tscharke (pronounced Sharkey), I immediately looked at the work with gusto. What I found when I perused Luke’s website was a finely curated set of images from an often-underrepresented part of our world, Australia. I of course had heard of Luke’s work before since he has won quite a few awards over the years with his fine images; however, I have not spent a great deal of time digging deep into his galleries to give his work the justice it deserves. Naturally, having never been to Australia myself, I found myself really intrigued by the variety of scenes, compositions, and climates that Luke has been able to photograph there.

Wineglass Bay

Wineglass Bay

Luke Tsharke The Channel

The Channel

To fully appreciate Luke’s photography,



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

