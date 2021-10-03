Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I started in the landscape photography business in the late 1980s and have greatly enjoyed the travel and the wonderful places it has taken me. In what now seems another life, I was put forward as the photographic author for the book "Anthony Hopkins' Snowdonia", produced in conjunction with the National Trust Snowdonia Appeal. There then came two further books; "The Yorkshire Dales" with writer and broadcaster Richard Mabey (Food for Free, Flora Britannica, Nature Cure), and "England - The Nature of the Land" a celebration of the English National Nature Reserves, in collaboration with Natural England. I then went on to teaching digital photography to students at all levels of skills and experience.

I am an amateur photographer living in London starting to take my journey with photography further. I have a passion for nature and landscape photography. It gives me another reason to explore and travel when I’m not working.



The images I like to create typically are very dynamic and dramatic. For me there’s nothing more satisfying than chasing a perfect shot. That chase of perfection and the mentality that everything can be improved is what gets me shooting, and what gives me the satisfaction at the end of the day to keep coming back.

Nick Oakley is a professional landscape photographer whose approach to photography is in making images that share the uplifting spirit and emotional layers that nature provides. He gained a love of the natural world from a childhood spent in the countryside, and combining that passion with photography offers a perfect blend of immersion in the quiet outdoor spaces and a place for creative expression. Nick is a keen advocate for seeing work in its printed form.

I have had a long history in photography ranging 40 years, including a part time span as a commercial photographer, while working another full time job and raising four children. In 2012 I got serious about photography and study master photographers, which lead to a four year project of street photography Yet in 2020 during the pandemic I found my way back to nature and landscape photography, where my love for photography began.

