QT Luong – Portrait of a Photographer
A Passion for the U.S. national parks and monuments
Matt Payne is a mountain climber, adventurer, and fine art nature and landscape photographer specialising in unique and hard-to-reach locations and subjects, including the highest mountains in Colorado. Matt has climbed the highest 100 mountains in Colorado which is where his love for landscape photography began. Matt produces a podcast dedicated to that love affair called F-Stop Collaborate and Listen Matt's goal for the podcast is to create a space to have meaningful conversations with other landscape photographers all over the world.Matt also follows a very strict code of ethics as a nature photographer.
In 2018, while working with several other photographers to forge the beginnings of the Nature First Photography Alliance from the home of my friends Sarah Marino & Ron Coscorossa, I had the pleasure of being introduced to the work of QT Luong vis-à-vis his book, Treasured Lands, which was prominently featured on Sarah & Ron’s coffee table. The impact that QT Luong’s work had on me was immediate and lasting. There’s certainly something to be said for holding a substantial 400-page book of someone’s photographic works in your hands, regardless of the contents; however, in the case of QT Luong, the work within held special meaning and purpose, which immediately impressed me.