Sacred Forests

Since I was a child I have had the passion and the privilege of being in contact with Nature. The summers spent in the Apennine woods with my grandparents first and with the CAI (Italian Alpine Club) afterwards have left an indelible mark on my soul. The arrival of the photographic passion during my university studies allowed me to weld this union. Speaking of my photography, I like to call myself a detail-oriented landscape photographer. This is how I interpret my photography, trying to pay attention to the little things before I even immerse myself in bigger scenarios. I started this journey in 2012, starting from the classic Tuscan views spending first years shooting landscapes especially around Europe. For some years I have been dedicating myself to a more intimate and conscious photography, taken few kilometers from home, mainly concentrated on the central Apennines, far from the crowded photographic circuits and the iconic spots of which Italian territory is abundantly rich. I believe in a more personal and authorial photography

There’s a special place in the heart of Italy, right between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna regions. Far from the iconic places in the country like the Dolomites, Val d’ Orcia, Cinque Terre and so on, but full of great natural views and photographic inspirations. In these forests, I spent my last four years trying to catch their soul and putting myself in front of a blank white page.

I have always been attached to these places. Since I was a child, I spent summers in the Park and its borders with my paternal grandparents and with the Italian Alpine Club. This bond materialised when I started working on a full time project on the Park that could bring to light its beauty thanks to my years of photographic experience in the landscape gained through photographic trips, especially in Europe.