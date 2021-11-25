Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am amateur and self-taught nature photographer from Russia. Born in 1983. Impassioned with photography since 2009. I am particularly inspired and fascinated by plants, small wildlife and various designs found in nature. I prefer abstract compositions and intimate landscapes over wide-open vistas. While being outdoors with my camera I always attracted to details and try to find harmony in nature chaos. My aim is not to create a documentary copy of reality but to find unusual perspectives, create thought-provoking work and awake emotions. Though I am not a conservationist photographer, I do hope that my pictures contribute to more appreciation for nature and evoke attitude of care towards it. My images have been awarded in the most prestigious international competitions in the world such as GDT EWPOTY, Big Picture, IPA, Glanzlichter and Golden Turtle

Mountain landscape and nature photographer based in the West of Scotland. My passion for photography is inextricably linked with the places I photograph and the experiences to be had there.

I am an amateur photographer from the city of Guwahati (Assam, India). I love being outdoors and only shoot when the scene, however small or big, interests me. At other times, I'd just sit and observe. My works have been published in several magazines (including National Geographic Magazine), newspapers, and books and I've won a few awards too for my images. I don't keep much of a tab on these as I see it as a process of growth, and there is room for improvement, always. I consider myself a lifelong student of photography.

R. J. Kern is an American artist whose work explores ideas of home, ancestry, and a sense of place through the interaction of people, animals, and cultural landscapes. Recent solo exhibitions include the Griffin Museum of Photography and the Plains Art Museum. His work was featured in National Geographic (November 2017). Accolades include Critical Mass 2018 Top 50, CENTER 2017 Choice Award Winner (Curator’s Choice, First Place), and four grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Public collections include the Center for Creative Photography, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

