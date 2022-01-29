Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his two cats, Juju and Chara.

Recently in a conversation with several other landscape photographers, it was suggested to me that photographs of small scenes in nature such as fallen leaves, mud patterns, and ice formations should not be considered landscape photography since they don’t include the sky or other contextual features of the ‘land.’