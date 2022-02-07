Endframe: Hoarusib River Bed by David Ward

Hello, I escape the stresses and strains of life through photography hence most of my work is away from home... despite living in a very beautiful part of the UK!

It was 2017, for months and months I had seen the occasional “elephant passing through our camp” snapshot. But there had been no sign of any of David Ward’s heart stopping, beautiful, keep you looking over and over again pictures.

Then this appeared. Perhaps cool water to a parched throat, but pwhooar!

I am not even sure if it is the first one he posted after a couple of years during which he left both camera and social media pretty much locked in a cupboard. However, this is the one that has stuck in my head.