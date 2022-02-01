My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

About three years ago I discovered nature photography through an acquaintance. Nature always appealed to me, even without photography however, this day changed the way I looked at nature. I started studying photography that day and after an initial learning period I began to play with light, settings and subjects. More and more I felt the freedom to become more creative and to develop my own style. My focus is on nature and light.

However we come across photography, it has a tendency to transform our lives. It’s often a sudden change, which makes a dramatic difference to how we both view and interact with our surroundings. In this issue, we find out a little more about Dutch photographer Elvis Dallie who has a secret friend to thank for sparking his passion.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your early interests and education, and what that led you to do?

I am of Indonesian descent. My parents came to the Netherlands when I was two years old. It was only at a later age that I understood that it was for a political reason and that life there was not good then under President Sukarno. It also had to do with the fact that my father was a soldier for the Dutch army. Anyway, it's a long story and I don't want to explain everything in detail. When we came to the Netherlands and were the first foreigners to come from Indonesia to the Netherlands, we lived in a guest house in Oosterbeek, not far from Arnhem where I still live today. Arnhem is located in the Province of Gelderland and I like it very much to this day. My childhood was very good, which I owe to my parents. My father died when I was seventeen and my mother in 2015. My brother two years before. I come from a family of three children but I have no contact with my eldest brother. After the death of my father, we each chose our own path to process it and while you would think you might grow closer together, unfortunately, that was not the case. I have had a lot of love from my parents and I know what love means.