Andy was born in Scotland and in his formative years taken on trips to the glens and lochs of the Highlands and to the Western Isles where a love of the outdoors was forged. Andy overwintered at Halley station in Antarctica in 1990/91 whilst working for the British Antarctic Survey and took his first camera, a Canon AV-1, where his passion for the outdoors coincided with photography.



On return Andy started rock climbing and mountaineering, interests that led to even greater exploration of the outdoors. Sometime in the late 1990's the passion for the outdoors and interest in photography merged and Andy can now be found in the outdoors with a camera capturing its beauty in photographs that can be shared with others.

andygawthrope.photography

When I was studying geology, I was introduced to the idea of immense periods of time and the way they could be broken down into smaller units - I suppose you might call them 'chronflakes', particles of time. The idea of chronflakes has stuck with me in my photography, with a growing awareness that a well-made photograph can freeze, compress or expand a moment in time.

I am a 25 year old hobbyist fine-art landscape and travel photographer from Kolkata, India. Mountains are by far my favorite and taking advantage of the fact that I live about a few hundred kilometres from the Himalayas, I visit them quite often and most of those visits are for serious photography. I love taking photographs of ridges, peaks, waterfalls, and other mountain formations. Many of my photographs have won International Awards and have been published and exhibited worldwide. This includes honourable mention in ND Awards and publications in Wikipedia, Landscape Photography magazine, Petapixel, 1X and many more. I am forever grateful to nature and photography for making who I am today.

subhamshomephotography.com

I am a classically-trained clarinetist, who studied music at the University of Southern California before pivoting to photojournalism.



I’ve covered hundreds of historical and breaking news stories and shot hundreds of portraits, including magazine covers John Lennon to Steve Jobs . . . even Ava Gardner’s last photoshoot, plus two sitting American presidents for the covers of TIME and FORTUNE. My first two portraits were Marx and Lennon: Groucho and John.



I’ve just completed writing "A Photographic Memory," a “photoir” filled with stories that begin when I was 21 and spent a with a day with John Lennon during the so-called “Lost Weekend." Then, how my career literally took off when I stowed away aboard a helicopter carrying the military dictator of Panamá. I didn’t think about the possibility of being invited to exit the aircraft before it landed. I was hoping desperately for an exclusive with the camera-shy ruler. It turned out to be my entrée to more than two decades of shooting for Time magazine.