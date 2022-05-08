Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.
A typical abstract top down image from a beach in the Westfjords, Iceland, taken from 80 meters high above the ground
Another top down image from a beach, this time this was taken on a snowy lava beach in the Faroe Islands, taken from more than 100 meters above the ground
It was with great interest that I read the interesting article by Joe Cornish and Tim Parkin about drones and their place in modern landscape photography (On Landscape 249). One of the tentative conclusions from this article is that especially the top down photographs from high above, which often offer a visually attractive, abstract representation of the landscape, has conquered the world of landscape photography. In fact, you could even say that this form of abstract aerial photography is already becoming so commonplace that it is getting more difficult to stand out from the crowd.
In this article, I would like to zoom in on another, in my opinion much less widespread, application of the drone for landscape photography. This does not involve flying high - on the contrary. In this technique, the drone is used to create intimate landscapes, where different perspectives can be obtained and where places can be reached that would be inaccessible to photography from the ground. I have called this the 'low drone'. The results can be both abstract and realistic. In this article, I will explain how I use this technique in my own photography.
