Rocks, Sand and Seaweed

A few years ago, I decided to switch the misty valleys and rich woodland of the Surrey Hills for the dramatic coastline of Northumberland. After years of juggling the commitments of a full time job with a desire to be out taking photographs, the time was right to make the move back to my native north of England. I’d been landlocked in the home counties for too long. Having spent my formative years living by the coast, I had an irresistible calling to be beside the seaside once again.

Having already put some roots down in the North East, it was an easy decision to migrate to the Northumbrian coast. Once the house had been sold, it was time to downsize. This meant letting go of many of the material possessions that had been amassed over 30 years. As well as being a cathartic exercise, it seemed environmentally responsible not to be hauling old furniture, rusty garden tools, musty books and old clothes 350 miles up north.

For the first few months in my new environment, I concentrated my photography on the spectacular castles and vast sandy bays that this stretch of coastline has in abundance. But it didn’t take long to start looking beyond the iconic attractions and shift my attention to the smaller details that lie at our feet.

The intimate landscapes are often overlooked by visitors to the region. These soon became a greater source of inspiration than the wider, grander views. I’d go searching for Interesting rock strata that mimicked the waves breaking on a beach, kelp forests at low tide or tree-like patterns formed by fragments of coal dust.The idea of a project was conceived. Shoreline - Intimate Landscapes of the Northumbrian Coast’ would culminate in the publication of my first book in April this year.

Almost as soon as I had started to embark on my project, the restrictions imposed by COVID lockdown had an impact on my coastal explorations, but out of adversity, opportunities arise. Fortunately, I live close to a Kittiwake breeding colony which meant that during the summer months, I could visit the birds on a regular basis whilst still adhering to travel restrictions. Many enjoyable hours were spent in the company of these elegant, noisy and graceful gulls observing and photographing their behaviours. The Kittiwakes arrive on the coast in April and head out to sea once the young have fully fledged. Their scruffy compact nests are built on low south-east facing sandstone cliffs. The setting lends itself well for capturing images that show the birds in the natural landscape. The cliffs have remarkable wave like patterns along lines of weathered rock strata along which the birds build their nests. By mid-August the birds have returned to the sea. While their nests remain throughout the winter months the cliffs no longer echo to the distinctive cries of ‘kittiwaaak’ ‘kittiwaaak’. I will have to wait until the following spring to hear these sounds again.

It was the extraordinary geological features that initially held my attention. Basaltic rock, shales and sandstone feature heavily along this coastline. The sedimentary rocks are made up of many layers laid down over millennia. Exposed to the elements, these layers are eroded by time and tide to create wonderful textures, shapes and patterns. While it has taken tens of thousands of years to create the strata and thousands of tidal cycles to sculpt them, their appearance can change over much shorter timeframes. Inclement weather and the seasons all play their part in the ongoing shaping of the miniature landscapes.

Boulders and shipwrecks that have been buried for many months or years may be revealed following a winter storm. Over time longshore drift will expose areas previously covered by sand, pebbles and seaweed. These changes to the physical appearance of the rocks mean that there are new discoveries to be made on almost every visit to my favoured locations.

However, not all short term changes are for the better. During the summer months, algae will gradually cover some rocks obscuring patterns, whereas strong summer sunlight and salt spray may bleach natural colouration. The tide is a dynamic compositional factor I try to employ in the creation of my images. As each wave washes over the rocks, it will deposit, rearrange and remove its sea-drift and castoffs.

Careful composition can eliminate many distracting elements from the viewfinder, but sometimes it might mean waiting for mother nature to toss a few pebbles or a piece of seaweed into the right position in the frame. Patience is key to coming away with pleasing images. This waiting game seems to slow down time. Most of my shoreline excursions don’t yield great photographs but it is always a fulfilling experience. Searching along the tideline with the sights, sounds and smells overwhelming the senses are reward enough for these endeavours.

It is not only the geology that provides endless scope for discovery, Northumberland has some fairly remote stretches of sandy beach and tidal flats. It is a joy to explore undisturbed areas where the tide and wind have combined to sculpt exquisite sand patterns or tiny mesas around fragments of shells.

By the end of the winter of 2021, it was time to bring the project together in the form of a book. The design of the book and the curation of the images proved to be an unexpected pleasure. An inspiring and satisfying labour of love rather than a desk bound chore.

I had set out on a personal journey to celebrate some of the beauty that can be found when we take a closer and deeper look at a familiar subject. On days when the light conditions were favourable, and by applying a little imagination, the discoveries were boundless. Rock strata that look like waves on a choppy sea, human figures, faces or a distant mountain range.

The titles of the images deliberately entice the viewer to unravel a mystery or find something I’ve not seen myself. The best intimate landscapes are those that exert a charm which extends beyond their limited field of view and invites us to let our creativity flow freely.

My endeavours to capture the secret world that lies beneath our feet continues and my fascination with landscapes in miniature remains undimmed. However, from time to time, I look up and gaze out to the sea to observe the colours of the water, the shape of the waves and the reflections of the clouds. As well as a captivating shoreline, the north sea has many moods. Who knows, this could well be a theme for my next book.

Shoreline - Intimate Landscapes of the Northumbrian Coast

116 pages, 240 x 280mm Landscape page size, Hardbound, Printed on 150 gsm paper, Foreword by Rachael Talibart, Limited to 300 copies

You can buy the book online from David's website.