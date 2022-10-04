I am a nature photographer based out of Denver, Colorado, working full time as an Information Technology (IT) professional supporting the United States Space Program. My goal is to create expressive images that reflect my artistic voice. To record something that the human eye cannot easily detect. To freeze a moment in time. To piece together visual elements in a cohesive way with purpose. To reveal a bit of myself and how I see the natural world

alfredomora.net

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home.

grnphotography.com

I currently live in Ashburton, on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon. My studio is based at the Sherewood Photography Gallery, Ashburton.



I prefer to shoot landscapes but also enjoy making images on the street and taking shots of musicians performing live. Having moved to Dartmoor five years ago, I really enjoy shooting on both high and low moors together with the river Dart and its tributaries.

markburley.co.uk

Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is photographing natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice. He has published a book of images taken in Greenland.

03photography.com