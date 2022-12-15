End frame: Skyfall by Valda Bailey

I live in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and love to write, photograph, and practice qigong, and I’m at my happiest doing these things in wild spaces. The intersections between photography and other subjects - especially psychology, philosophy, and art - are something I enjoy exploring. My own photography has suffered a bit of a hiatus in recent years, but I’ve been inspired recently to adopt a more art-based approach, experimenting with ICM, multiple exposure, and other techniques, and can feel new possibilities begin to open up.

Choosing the photographer was easy, but choosing the shot was far more difficult. It could have been almost anything Valda Bailey has created, as I love it all. But I’ve settled on this one, which is a bit more representational than some of her other work and, in that respect, perhaps fits a little better into this slot. Valda may not seem to be an obvious choice here, as she isn’t known as a landscape photographer, but a great deal of her work is inspired by the landscape.

Her background as a painter shows strongly in her images, and her creative process is almost the polar opposite of a more traditional photographic approach – where the latter is often meticulously planned and relies heavily on being in the right place at the right time, Valda works with whatever is in front of her and is led by intuition and instinct. To quote from her website: ‘my workflow is an instinctive, stream of consciousness ramble through shape and colour, light and shade, rhythm and flow, and unbridled imagination, where each decision I make is predicated on the result of the last one. It’s a totally immersive process where the possibilities are seemingly limitless.’

In this image, we have a small tree with what might be a waterfall in the background and spray or rain all around. As Valda works with double exposure and layers, it’s most likely that this is a composite of several shots that come together to form an impression – this is not a landscape you can visit, but a landscape of the imagination that exists on a different level.

This image satisfies in so many ways. First, it’s beautifully balanced. The white column of what might be a waterfall is counter-balanced by the upright form of the dark tree, but the distortion and assymmetry of the little tree adds interest. The white spray at the top left counterposes the movement of the right-hand branches of the tree and again adds balance. The textures are also wonderfully satisfying, from the white ‘scratches’ of the spray to the intricate textures of the rocks and scree in the foreground.

The image is square and the waterfall (if that’s what it is) and tree together sit at its centre, although individually they are off-centre. This could have led to a rather static image, but instead it works to stabilise the wildly whirling spray, wind, and rain that surround the tree.

But most of all, it’s the feelings the image evokes that make it appeal to me. On the face of it, it’s a little ominous and there could even be a storm brewing. There is something very dark in the background – a cliff? an approaching storm? The palette is subdued, mainly shades of blue, white and black, with some touches of warmer browns in the foreground. The small tree has grown into a distorted shape, probably because of being buffetted by the elements, and perhaps by the waterfall itself. It looks as if it might be leaning away from the force of the water. It’s small and alone and probably struggling to grow on stony, impoverished soil. But there is also something exuberant about it – the spray and the tree look like they might be dancing with the wind.

The light that seems to exude from the ‘waterfall’ and pour into the ground around the tree roots, lends an air of transcendence - I see a hint of the sublime in the juxtaposition of vulnerability and power.

On a personal level, it speaks to me about hope, and about the ability to not only survive, but thrive, in non-promising circumstances. It also speaks to me about the beauty of non-perfection – the image would not have been nearly so effective had the tree been straight and symmetrical. This tree has a character, it’s an individual, it has a story.

Photography is often seen as more of a craft than an art, perhaps because much of photography shows you exactly what the photographer intends you to see, and dictates how they want you to see it. While this is often aesthetically very pleasing and has its own place, there isn’t a great deal of space for interpretation, and little in the way of ambiguity and mystery.

When photography becomes art, it works as a conversation between the viewer and the artist. The artist creates the work and offers it to the viewer; the viewer responds, completing the dialogue. Someone else might respond quite differently when looking at this image, because it offers them room to filter their responses through their own attitudes, experiences, personalities and characteristics. They will fill in the blanks in their own way, and for this to happen there need to be blanks to fill. This is why my interest in photography has moved beyond the aesthetic pleasures of the technically perfect, beautifully composed shot, and towards photography as an art form, where the camera is only the starting point from which art is made, where instinct counts more than planning, and where there are no rules. For me, Valda Bailey knows exactly how to begin this conversation between the viewer and the artist.