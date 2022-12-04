Stephen Bakalich-Murdoch is a photographer who explores unique perspectives in coastal environments that challenge perception and scale. He is based in Sydney, Australia.

tenbelowphoto.com

In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

michelagriffith.com