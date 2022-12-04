269
Inside this issue
Stephen Bakalich-Murdoch
Featured Photographer
Stephen Bakalich-Murdoch
Stephen Bakalich-Murdoch is a photographer who explores unique perspectives in coastal environments that challenge perception and scale. He is based in Sydney, Australia.
Michéla Griffith
In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.
As some of you know, I’ve spent the last ten years photographing water, finding delight often in just a few inches of depth, so when I came across Stephen’s photographs made in shallow tidal water, I was intrigued. Stephen’s website is rich in colourful images of exotic worlds, and while in the past he has had a taste for adventure and a fascination with far lands, it is the nearby that now engages him. It’s interesting when conducting these interviews to see how much comes back to each of us from our childhoods; in Stephen’s case, not only an affinity with water but a fascination with micro worlds and relative scale, which has once again come to occupy him. As he explains on the ‘Ten Below’ project website “In nothing deeper than a few centimetres of water all sense of perspective becomes distorted and reality altered through form, reflection and light… There are alien worlds, desert plains, mountains and forests, all within a crevice, puddle or rock platform hidden in the tidal zone.” Let’s find out more.