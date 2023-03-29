Eric Bennett

As a full-time nature photographer, author, and conservationist, I hope to share the value that wilderness has in its pure, unaltered state. In a world where we are disconnecting from nature more and more every day, I can’t think of another pursuit more worthy of my time and energy. I believe that if I can capture a scene in the right way, my photographs will inspire others to protect the last few wild places we still have left. I currently live just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah with my wife and three children. While much of my photography is focused on the incredible scenery near my home, I have traveled to over thirty countries to capture the diverse and remarkable beauty of all different environments.

Imagine that one day, while out hiking alone, you come upon a peculiar device filled with little buttons and dials of different colours. Each one is labelled with something like “clouds, light angle, rain, light intensity, fog, etc.” After some experimentation, you realise that by pushing the buttons in different combinations, you are instantly able to command the weather, change the angle and warmth of the light, and even momentarily pause the movement of the sun. You now have full control over any scene you photograph and are able to create the “perfect” moment exactly as you envision it in your mind.

You bring this device along as you visit all different kinds of destinations. After settling on a composition, like some sort of wizard, you summon the snow and golden light or intense lightning and a double rainbow. Chasing the light is no longer of your concern because you can bring it right to you. Shadows fall wherever you wish, and the ideal light illuminates all the right areas. You are able to experience the most epic and unique conditions you can imagine, even in places where they could never occur naturally. Your portfolio begins to fill with images beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, larger-than-life scenes as no one has ever seen before.

Your incredible photographs quickly gain you recognition as an artist. People are blown away by your work, and it spreads all around the world. Many of your peers accuse your photographs of being “fake,” but you quickly shut them down by easily providing proof that you have indeed captured everything in camera. Your photographs win competitions and receive many awards. It’s not long before you’re considered one of the best photographers in the world.