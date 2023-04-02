First Shakespeare sonnets seem meaningless; first Bach fugues, a bore; first differential equations, sheer torture. But training changes the nature of our spiritual experiences. In due course, contact with an obscurely beautiful poem, an elaborate piece of counterpoint or of mathematical reasoning, causes us to feel direct intuitions of beauty and significance. ~Aldous Huxley

Alois Riegl was a key figure in establishing art history as an academic discipline.

He was also among the first to recognise that meaning in art comes not only from the creating artist but also from how an artwork is interpreted by beholders—viewers, readers, listeners—who bring their own knowledge, sensibilities, culture, beliefs, and perceptions to their encounters with art. In this sense, beholders are not just passive receivers of meaning, they are also an artist’s partners, collaborators, and co-creators in the experience of art. Building on Riegl’s work, Ernst Gombrich, in his book, Art and Illusion , coined the term “the beholder’s share,” referring to what viewers bring to the experience of deriving meaning from art.

Minor White, in one of his last interviews, described what, in practice, is the beholder’s share in photography. Asked whether meaningful reading of a photograph requires more than just “a degree of self-awareness,” White responded: “The more knowledge (including technical, psychological, historical, and personal) that a viewer brings to a photograph, the richer will be his experience.”

The idea that viewers may interpret (or misinterpret) mimetic art differently from what an artist had intended is certainly not new. For example, Plato [see my article, “Transcendent Forms and Noble Lies”] worried that people may be tempted to believe mimetic images and confuse them for true reality, and Immanuel Kant suggested that those who wish to appreciate fully the artistic beauty of mimetic art must approach the artwork with “disinterestedness” [see my article, “Disinterested Interest”] (that is, without caring whether the items depicted in the artwork correlate with objects in the real world). Certainly, meaning in art and the role of the beholder’s share in deriving this meaning becomes even more complex in the case of abstract and other nonrepresentational art.

Abstract art is less concerned with content (what things are) and more concerned with form (how things are depicted and perceived). This has the effect of upping the proverbial ante for beholders attempting to understand such art. With greater abstraction, beholders must do more than just recognise familiar objects; they must also be willing to invest time and effort in the experience of viewing and interpreting art. They must become more tolerant of departures from former styles, more open to new experiences, more knowledgeable about art and its history and about the artist’s philosophy. Gombrich described this effect of abstraction on beholders.

The willing beholder responds to the artist’s suggestion because he enjoys the transformation that occurs in front of his eyes. It was in this enjoyment that a new function of art emerged gradually and all but unnoticed [referring to the period starting with impressionism in the 19th century] . . . The artist gives the beholder increasingly ‘more to do’, he draws him into the magic circle of creation and allows him to experience something of the thrill of ‘making’ which had once been the privilege of the artist.

He wrote:

As painters discovered more ways to express themselves in form, rather than relying on recognisable and predictably popular content, they also explored and came to understand better the psychological effects of visual elements and their composition, to a degree that some modern artworks possess no recognisable content at all and instead attempt to express their meaning entirely by way of the emotional and cognitive connotations of certain colours, shapes, lines, patterns, and visual relationships. Alas, as this evolution transpired (and continues to transpire), photography largely failed to keep up with other artistic media. Gombrich was not shy about emphasising this point. He wrote:

In the course of time, artists have in fact succeeded in simulating one after the other of these clues . . . and the result is that mastery of trompe l’oeil illusion in which painting beat the mechanical means of photography by a few generations.

In her 1977 book, On Photography, Susan Sontag [see my previous article, “Leaving the Cave”] claimed that “one never understands anything from a photograph.” Beyond the fact that photographs, even if not manipulated post-exposure, may misrepresent reality, another barrier to understanding is rooted firmly in the beholder’s share: particularly in whatever biases, prejudices, and expectations beholders may bring to the experience of viewing art, which inevitably influence whatever enjoyment or meaning they may otherwise gain if they instead approached photographic art with no such preconceptions (as in Kant’s recommended attitude of disinterestedness). Later thinkers pointed out that it would be impossible for any viewer to completely set aside their prejudices and prior knowledge—their beholder’s share—when interpreting a work of art. Viewers can, however, become conscious of and acknowledge these prejudices and, if they choose, strive to transcend those that may not be useful or relevant to interpreting a particular artwork.

Like beholders of art, so do readers of literary texts bring their own sensibilities, beliefs, influences, and preconceptions—their beholder’s share—to the experience of reading. As readers who approach texts with different knowledge and preconceptions may derive different meanings from a piece of writing, so are different viewers of photographic art prone to deriving different meanings from the same photographs.

In literary studies, striving to understand how readers make meaning from the written text is known as reception theory. Hans Robert Jauss, a pioneering scholar in reception theory, coined the term “horizon of expectations” to help explain why different people at different times may derive different meanings from various writings. According to Jauss, readers approach texts with certain expectations and knowledge they had built up over time by interacting with previous texts. Based in these earlier interactions, shaped not only by the wording of a given text by also by such things as cultural and other external influences, as well as subjective sensibilities and knowledge, readers come to expect certain things when approaching a new text.

Viewers of photographs can also be said to have a horizon of expectations built up in the course of viewing photographs over time. In our time, most people have become accustomed to the aesthetics of straight photography and are conditioned to regard photographs as realistic depictions. In contrast, the horizon of expectations of a person approaching a photograph in, say, the heyday of daguerreotypes or pictorialism likely would have been different from a present-day viewer’s horizon.

Given the role of historical progression in shaping expectations, it is both arrogant and unrealistic to believe that the horizon of expectations of future viewers of photography will remain the same as that of today’s beholders. In fact, it is fair to say that the horizon of expectations of most photo-savvy viewers today, in the age of powerful digital tools, social media, and artificial intelligence, is already quite different from that of viewers just a couple of decades ago. Indeed, as technologies such as image-generating artificial intelligence and “deepfake” videos gain in prominence, it is likely that viewer expectations of realism may soon diminish or be entirely omitted from people’s horizons of expectations when approaching photographs.

The pervasive popularity of photography has put our medium in a unique position relative to others in the sense that nearly all of us are, to varying degrees, both creators and beholders of photographs. (Certainly, creators in other media are also beholders, but the proportion of beholders to creators in such disciplines as paintings or music, is much greater than it is in photography.) As both beholders and creators, we are likely all aware of the growing prevalence of new styles in photography, driven and enabled largely by technological progress but also influenced by the now-common-and-widely-accepted use of abstraction, montage, intentional camera movement, various blending techniques, etc.

Also, we are all influenced by the online media culture and the general mood of our time, including common feelings of jadedness, anxiety, banality, and disappointment with former hopes for a rosier future that emerged in the earlier times of scientific enlightenment and industrial prosperity—a common theme in present-day philosophies and artistic styles referred to as postmodernism.

Although idealised, realistic depictions of natural beauty will likely always appeal to many, the expectation of realism and the meanings that viewers may associate with such idealised views are today not as they were even just a few decades ago. “The praise of nature, in which our age abounds,” wrote Bertrand Russell in 1931, “is not itself natural: it is a reaction against too much artificiality.” It is fair to say that this statement resonates even more profoundly today and that the trend will likely continue as our species boldly (or unwittingly) marches on toward a future where much, or all, daily living will transpire in a “metaverse.”

Beautiful natural places, once revered primarily for their grandeur, for their emotional and spiritual effects, and for their ecological importance, are, for many photographers today, just items on checklists of iconic photo spots. For others, such views are no more than just appealing backdrops to selfies and narcissistic “influencer” videos. Artificial intelligence is now making incursions into certain realms of photography that aspire no higher than to make aesthetically appealing visuals (rather than subjective expressions). And, for those who are mindful of it, the looming shadow of climate change and its many related threats is inching ever closer. All these phenomena and more are now reshaping people’s horizons of expectations as they consider meaning in photographs of natural things. Today’s “beholders’ shares” are not the same as those that were common in the time of, say, Ansel Adams or other historical figures in photography.

Given what we know of these changes in our beholders’ shares (driven by their changing horizons of expectations), what are we—those of us who aspire to communicate effectively as photographic artists and who may not be content just preaching to an ever-diminishing choir of traditionalists—to do? This is hard to answer. It is perhaps more useful to consider a slightly different question: what are we not to do? The answer seems to me to be this: we should not do more of the same.

As our beholders gradually use different criteria in deriving meaning from photographs than they did just a few years ago, we must also reconsider and adapt our “artist’s share” in the collaborative creation of meaning. We are artists. We are creative people. We must use our creativity to find ways of visual expression that account for the changing nature of our beholders and their expectations so that we may communicate with them more effectively. This may involve a considerable degree of trial-and-error: of experimentation, of letting go of former traditions and styles so we may invent new, more appropriate, and more relevant ones. As Rollo May put it, “The need for creative courage is in direct proportion to the degree of change the profession is undergoing.”

We are also beholders. We must adjust our own horizons of expectations to account for new thinking about photographs and about how photographs may express meanings in a changing world, lest we risk our work becoming anachronistic and irrelevant, perhaps reduced to mere decoration. It is in our interest to not only accept passively the changes in our viewers’ expectations but to also attempt to shape these changes actively. Just as photojournalists and various proponents of straight photography successfully set the expectation of realism in photography for so many decades, in today’s world, where photography can be—and is—used for so much more than just documentation and decoration, we must now help shape viewers’ understanding of photography as art, so they may set their expectations accordingly, and so photography may claim the same standing among the arts as other media.

In short, we must work to ensure that the beholders of photography are both well-informed and inspired to bring forth their share of meaning-making when considering our work in accordance with the new realities of our medium and of the world.