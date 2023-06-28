In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Since I was a child I have had the passion and the privilege of being in contact with Nature. The summers spent in the Apennine woods with my grandparents first and with the CAI (Italian Alpine Club) afterwards have left an indelible mark on my soul. The arrival of the photographic passion during my university studies allowed me to weld this union. Speaking of my photography, I like to call myself a detail-oriented landscape photographer. This is how I interpret my photography, trying to pay attention to the little things before I even immerse myself in bigger scenarios. I started this journey in 2012, starting from the classic Tuscan views spending first years shooting landscapes especially around Europe. For some years I have been dedicating myself to a more intimate and conscious photography, taken few kilometers from home, mainly concentrated on the central Apennines, far from the crowded photographic circuits and the iconic spots of which Italian territory is abundantly rich. I believe in a more personal and authorial photography



In November 2021, Andrea Celli wrote about his long-standing relationship with the Casentinesi Forests National Park in the heart of Italy and how during the Covid19 pandemic, he came to spend more time there to the benefit of both his project and his photographic practice.

He is happiest when he feels in harmony with nature - in the water, in the snow or inside a forest - and over time his photography has unsurprisingly moved towards a more intimate style of image making, often concentrated in the central Apennines away from the crowded photographic circuits and iconic places of Italy.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to study and do as a career?

I grew up first in a small town in the hills of Florence and then moved to the city after finishing my university studies. The city gave me the opportunity to live and breathe art and beauty in every corner but never forgetting the more naturalistic part outside the urban context.

My studies and degree in architecture helped give my eye a certain order, often geometric. A search for a certain sense of aesthetic which I also frequently find in my fieldwork and in my photos.