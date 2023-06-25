Ted Leeming

Ted has been exploring the beauty of the natural world and man’s interactions therein for some 35 years, focussing his work ever more towards issues surrounding climate change. Disillusioned with commercial photography and city life he put his camera down for 12 years and cofounded a renewable energy consultancy as he became increasingly conscious of man’s contribution to climate change and felt a need to proactively contribute. He returned to photography in 2004 with a focus on the outdoors and landscape, where with his wife Morag they were early protagonists of the “Impressionist” (ICM) technique.

The island of Surtsey first broke through the Atlantic swell as a result of volcanic eruptions in 1963. The island lies just off Iceland's southwest coast on the mid Atlantic Rift, where two great oceanic plates are ripping apart from each other and forming new land. This barren rock, the newest of landmasses on our planet, was a source of schoolboy wonder for me, and yet looking at the satellite image on Google Maps as I write, you can see the distinctive green of life already starting to form on the volcano’s southern flanks. Significant new life on a bare rock in the middle of the ocean within 50 years. Nature is simply extraordinary in its ability to regenerate when given even the slightest opportunity.

In a similar way, our own times have changed at an incredible rate over the last 100 years, heralding immense opportunity. But I still find it hard to imagine just how quickly new incredible become the norm and expected. In a world where it is almost impossible to imagine life without flying, for example, I was recently reminded that the very first passenger flight took to the skies just 104 years ago in 1919, with the first mass produced car, the Curved Dash Oldsmobile, rolling of the production line two years earlier.

The National Grid, bringing electricity to everyone’s homes, did not arrive until the 1930s, whilst the NHS was set up in 1948. With respect to photography, I bought my first digital camera, the iconic 10MP Canon 1ds, less than 20 years ago, in 2004. Ridiculed by some at the time, this new technology was soon to change our world.

As an early proponent, I vividly remember just how the arrival of digital polarised and split the community. But for me, it was just so exciting, both in the field and with respect to post production opportunities. Within a year, we were exploring what is now called ICM and other techniques rarely explored with film (though the legendary Freeman Paterson would rightly disagree). The new technology rapidly bought huge opportunities for cost effective creative exploration, opening opportunities to run tuition workshops as digital reformed the photographic world. With cheap air travel this quickly morphed into venue based photographic workshops to ever more romantic locations as clients craved new and exciting places to experience. A favourite venue, not only for us, became what remains one of my most beloved countries, Iceland, and even today the hairs tingle just at the thought. Seas, storms, snow and ice. And culture. And always my childhood romance with Surtsey just off her shores.

But as time passed and visits became more frequent, I couldn’t help but notice that as one year led into the next, the numbers at each venue we visited were growing exponentially. Where once an icy beach was shared with an occasional whisper of acknowledgement to the other stalwart photographer slowly freezing to the sand & salt, venues became ever more popular at an incredible rate of change. Hardly surprising, given the truly exceptional landscapes that all of us photographers were advertising for free with amazing imagery online.

As a once upon a time geographer and anthropologist at college, this fascinated me, and with a little digging, it turns out that in 1950 a grand total of 4,383 people travelled as tourists to Iceland. In 2018, less than 70 years later, that number had risen to 2.34 million, including a doubling in just a decade since the financial crisis of 2009. By contrast, the permanent population of Iceland is a shaving under 375,000. Such numbers represent an incredible opportunity for a country bankrupt just a dozen years earlier, but not one without its pressures. Just imagine the exponentially increasing demands on infrastructure, hotels and facilities that are required to meet that appetite (and quite rightly at many of the most visited attractions, they have also now also installed paths, signage and barriers to protect the sensitive habitats). The only road circumnavigating the island, Route 1, was only completed in 1974, so you can also imagine the effect this burgeoning industry has had on what were, even in recent history, very remote communities.

These exponentially increasing visitor numbers are becoming increasingly shared across the planet as many new and exotic, less travelled venues are increasingly accessible. Iceland represents but one of the first examples of the burgeoning travel opportunities that have occurred in the last 3 decades as wealth and free time have risen and costs have fallen. I myself eagerly explored maps and Google imagery for ever more remote, exotic locations to extend a welcome to clients, with the dream of explorations and posting unique images online to encourage people to join us on the next new adventure. For in the blink of a geological eye, our planet has become a small place, open for business and at our convenience. We are indeed privileged to live in such times. But with privilege also lies cost and responsibility.

There are many ways to travel and understand this amazing planet we live on, and for an increasing number, the new adventure no longer has to always be over the horizon, for the ‘new exotic’ is not based around distant venues but a detailed exploration of place, subject, purpose and individual creativity. We probably all glimpsed the sensation at some point through the pandemic when we were ‘forced’ to look towards the near, the familiar and the within. For some, all the doors seemed to close, but for others, the world suddenly became huge. Creativity flourished with the imaginative interpretation of place and the ‘creative me’, including detailed observation over time, rather than merely grazing as we pass quickly through. The endless opportunities of the near and local are focused not just on subtlety and detail but on deeper learning and understanding, which exponentially increases the closer and longer you look. A similar level of contagious excitement that you get when carrying a new lens. For some, the experience is technique based, whilst for others, it is the wonder of increased emotive response. Either way, for those on the journey, the approach adds a depth to each image over and above the visual, often based on wider reading and learning, which brings a growing understanding and calming satisfaction. The image more fully explains the person and who they are as well as what they are trying to express.

Why people have taken to this approach is less obvious. Some specifically do it as they take direct responsibility for their own carbon footprint. That we simply cannot continue to extract and exploit for self satisfaction, the consequences of which fall mostly on the shoulders of others. Others through a desire to simply slow down. Others, again, are in search of a deeper exploration of the creative inner self. I think some have had enough of long haul travel stress and been in enough security queues and planes. Many simply want to spend more time with and as part of nature rather than looking at it as an outsider.

As I came to terms with the fact that my own adventures with respect to remote travel were coming to an end whilst sad, there was, for me, no other option, and the creative release presented through alternative thinking has offered so much more in return.

I think for me it is a bit of each of the above, though my own grail has been learning that I am but one remarkable and unique part of a whole that is infinitely astonishing (there is more life in a handful of soil than there are people on earth) that desperately needs our help.

My own photographic journey has changed over time, as has my understanding and perception of place. In 2020, when we completed our final workshop commitments to Iceland, having given ourselves 3 years to refocus our photography practice, I realised I was exploring not the landscape itself but the relationship of man with the place. As I came to terms with the fact that my own adventures with respect to remote travel were coming to an end whilst sad, there was, for me, no other option, and the creative release presented through alternative thinking has offered so much more in return. That said, I have asked an old friend who has painstakingly renovated an old Cornish fishing gaff if he is ever sailing that way and needs a crew!

EPILOGUE

In 2019 a simple plaque was stuck to a bolder on a barren hillside to the east of Reykjavik, marking the death of the first of Iceland’s major glaciers since the ice age. All of her glaciers will be gone by 2100 and be but a memory in our images as we strive to visit them before they have gone. I wonder what will they call the island then?