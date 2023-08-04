on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

4×4 Portfolios

Elancharan Gunasekaran, Kenny Thatcher, Ronald A. Lake & Vidya Kane

Elancharan Gunasekaran

Elancharan Gunasekaran is a street & landscape photographer inspired by Dadaist movements, butoh and anarchism. He believes that humans are capable of governing themselves without the need of political systems. His art often involves experimenting with visual and literary forms on the raw aspects of the human condition, climate change and man-made/ natural phenomena.

elancharan.com



Kenny Thatcher

I am a nature and landscape photographer from Chattanooga, TN, and my work is centered on the natural places I visit within about an hour from home. Photography for me started as a "pandemic project" but my reverence for nature has allowed it to evolve into a valuable part of my everyday life.

kennythatcher.com



Ronald A. Lake

For me, photography is a form of insight, which aims to reveal essential facets of the world around us and our experience within it. I prefer to make images that challenge our expectations, present a new perspective, and inspire a sense of fascination.

Largely self-taught, I took up photography as a result of visiting Madagascar in 2007. Because Madagascar was so different than the suburban Connecticut environment I lived in, I thought I had better bring a camera with me, and hastily learned the basics of how to use it. Madagascar made such a deep impression on me that I felt compelled to publish a book of my photos (Glimpses of Madagascar: Lemurs and Landscapes, People and Places)

ronaldalake.com



Vidya Kane

My name is Vidya Kane. I am a San Francisco Bay Area based nature and landscape photographer. I have spent over 13 years as a landscape photographer with the aim of providing an emotional connect to the beautiful world around us. I specialize in photographing nature at its pristine best - images that capture the brilliant radiance of autumn, vibrant hues of blooming trees and gushing waterfalls.

vidyakane.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way.

Elancharan Gunasekaran

Ascension

Elancharan Gunasekaran 4x4

Kenny Thatcher

Limited and Infinite

Kenny Thatcher 4x4

Ronald A. Lake

Sense of a Forest

Ronald Lake 4x4

Vidya Kane

Coastal Dreams

Vidya Kane 4x4



