Creative Parallels Exhibition Talk

Exhibition Talks with Joe Cornish & David Ward

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer.

joecornishphotographer.com



David Ward

T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating.

davidward.photo



The Creative Parallels exhibition opened on 31st August, celebrating the photographic friendship of Joe Cornish and David Ward. We recorded the talk that they did going through the images from the exhibition and the synergies between the images.

Joe Cornish wrote an article in issue 285 on the insights into their photographic friendship.

Creative Parallels exhibition runs to 24th December 2023 at the Joe Cornish Gallery, Northallerton. Due to popular demand, a second date for the presentation is on the 14th December, with a buffet beforehand and talks starting at 730pm.

Many thanks to Alex Nail for the filming of this talk.

Creative Parallels Images.002

Creative Parallels Images.003
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.006
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.009
DW/JC

Creative Parallels Images.012
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.015
DW/JC

Creative Parallels Images.018
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.021
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.024
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.027
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.030
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.033
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.036
DW/JC

Creative Parallels Images.039
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.042
DW/JC

Creative Parallels Images.045
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.048
DW/JC

Creative Parallels Images.051
JC/DW

Creative Parallels Images.054
DW/JC

Creative Parallels Images.057
DW/JC

Creative Parallels Images.060
JC/DW

