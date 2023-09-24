Creative Parallels Exhibition Talk

Joe Cornish Professional landscape photographer. joecornishphotographer.com



David Ward T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating. davidward.photo





The Creative Parallels exhibition opened on 31st August, celebrating the photographic friendship of Joe Cornish and David Ward. We recorded the talk that they did going through the images from the exhibition and the synergies between the images.

Joe Cornish wrote an article in issue 285 on the insights into their photographic friendship.

Creative Parallels exhibition runs to 24th December 2023 at the Joe Cornish Gallery, Northallerton. Due to popular demand, a second date for the presentation is on the 14th December, with a buffet beforehand and talks starting at 730pm.

Many thanks to Alex Nail for the filming of this talk.

