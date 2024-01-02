Sho Hoshino – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his two cats, Juju and Chara.

I have a secret I need to confess. One of the selfish reasons I co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards was to find more ways to expose myself to photography that has gone under the radar due to the democratisation of sub-par photography thanks to social media algorithms. Much to my glee, the Awards have accomplished that goal in spades.

I’ve been so lucky to discover some incredible photographers who otherwise would have never come across my radar, and of course, in turn, I want to expose the rest of the world to their work. One such photographer is Sho Hoshino, a Japanese photographer specialising in forest scenes in the Nagano Prefecture, just west of Tokyo.

Leaning heavily into an emotional connection with place will yield tremendous photographic results; Creating depth in our 2-dimensional photographs using colour, texture, and light helps to transform them into 3-dimensional pieces of art; Revisiting similar locations throughout the four seasons helps solidify our connections with them and can help yield great results.

By studying Sho's work, I think there are a few takeaways worth noting that other photographers can learn from:

When I first reached out to Sho for this article, he shared with me how his love for forest photography was spawned. One day while shooting at the foot of Mt. Fuji, he encountered an unexpected thick fog. At first, he was depressed because his main objective was to photograph Mt. Fuji, but then the fog and forest brought back the sensations of his childhood. His interest in trees was reawakened, and he quickly shifted his photographic focus to the forest, tapping into a long-lost emotional connection with the place. By focusing our photography on places we have an emotional connection with, we improve our chances of making great photographs. Since we have a deeper familiarity with the subtle nuances that exist there, we are able to notice things other photographers cannot, which allows us to infuse ourselves into the outcome of our work.