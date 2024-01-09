Varanger Fjord in Winter

Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

Introduction

Like most photographers, I am generally particularly concerned with photos taken not long ago. Photos from ongoing projects and recent photo trips are extensively reviewed, assessed, selected and edited. A very small proportion of all those photos are then eventually used and published, and that small selection then will represent these trips and projects from that moment on. After that, all the other images are rarely looked back at.

Nevertheless, it can be very interesting and inspiring to occasionally look back in more detail at a photo trip made some time ago. Not only will you, with today's perspective and knowledge, perhaps discover other gems among the photos or make different choices in image editing due to more advanced techniques. It is also fun to relive the trip in all its facets again, especially if it is a trip you keep fond memories of. For the vast majority of the world's population, photos are first and foremost memories. Why shouldn't that function have any significance for photographers?

Recently, through my photos, I went back to a photo trip that was perhaps the perfect trip in many ways, a winter trip to the remote Varanger fjord in northeastern Norway. I'm going to explain why this was such a special trip for me, will you travel with me?