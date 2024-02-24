Jaume Llorens

In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Born in Porqueres, near Girona, Catalonia, in 1966, Jaume has been fond of photography since he was a teenager. In 2014 he took part in his first collective exhibition. The most notable shows have been the LensCulture group exhibition at Photo London 2023; a solo show at the Fundació Valvi in Girona in 2022; another solo exhibition at the Festival Mirades in Torroella de Montgrí in 2021; and a collective exhibition at the Valid Foto Gallery in Barcelona (OFNI Project, 2019). Among Jaume’s awards are the: Top Pick, LensCulture Critics' Choice 2023; Top 50 at Photolucida Critical Mass 2023; 3rd place (singles) LensCulture Black & White Awards 2022. His portfolio 'Deep Inside' was selected at the Barcelona International Photography Awards, BIPA, 2019, and he won 3rd prize in the VI National Photography Competition Canson Infinity (Spain).

In our Featured Photographer interview with Jaume, we described Jaume’s images as a celebration of nature and of place, with many derived from the area around his home close to the Lake of Banyoles in northeastern Catalonia, Spain. This remains true, but you will find a rather different portfolio these days: strikingly monochromatic, employing inventive pairings of images. It builds on an early love of black and white, using darkness to simplify, and continues to exploit abstraction to give freedom of interpretation.

It illustrates the case that working in one place is not a limitation but a portal to possibility. As you will see, that doorway has led to some unforeseen but exciting opportunities.

What has changed for you, photographically speaking, since we spoke back in 2018, or has given you the most enjoyment during the intervening period?

Very happy to reconnect with you, Michela. I appreciate the invitation!

Indeed, many things have happened during these years. The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly been the most significant event since we last spoke and has partly been responsible for some changes in my photographs during this period.

Right after the lockdown, a friend sold me a compact camera with a 35 mm lens, small and portable. I wasn't sure if I would use it because it took me out of my comfort zone, accustomed to longer focal lengths that worked well for simplifying. This influenced my perspective in the following months; I got used to seeing the world through this new lens.

After the confinement, I almost always carried it with me when I went out. I started exclusively shooting in black and white. It wasn't intentional; it just happened that way; I couldn't bring myself to photograph in colour. The images I captured were dark and highly contrasted, practically devoid of greys, only black and white; all or nothing. Never before had we collectively experienced life and death so closely, and I suppose that was the reason driving me to seek these kinds of photos.

I spent a couple of years collecting images of my surroundings in this way, although gradually, greys became more present. The series 'After the Rain' emerged from it, which you can see on my website if you're interested. I was able to exhibit it at the Valvi Foundation in Girona, and I also intended to create a photobook. It was a long process that I practically halted towards the end. During the initial print tests, I felt too insecure about the results. And so, the adventure has paused for now. I can't say I don't regret not being able to complete it, but it has been an enriching process from which I've learned. Perhaps I'll pick it up again in the future; we'll see.

Editing, in the sense of selecting and establishing an order, a sequence, is a very different task from taking photos. It's a much more rational and deliberate process, requiring skills that I have yet to master fully.

In my search for information on editing, precisely, I came across a video by David Jiménez (a Spanish photographer I recommend) explaining how he paired images to create double-page spreads for his photobook 'Infinito.' When he had many pairs fixed, he started looking for a sequence that followed a thread, a rhythm, and I thought of trying it.

This was a real discovery. Something as simple as placing one photo next to another changes the meaning of the whole and generates a third one; richer, more complex, and often completely unexpected. It's what Ralph Gibson described as "visual overtones." It has a playful aspect that I love, but at the same time, it allows you to explore connections and dialogues between images or build impossible scenes, a bit outside reality. And this also interests me a lot because it offers the viewers more space for interpretation, I think. You can invite them to be part of the game.

Another change that is having effects is having been awarded in some international contests like those of LensCulture. Suddenly, your work appears in a huge showcase that you could never have reached alone. I do not doubt that this has contributed to opening some doors. If someone had told me a couple of years ago that I would have a photo exhibited in London or New York, I wouldn't have believed it.

And finally, another very notable change for me is having the trust of a gallery that has started to represent me. It's all very incipient; we'll see how it evolves, but I am very happy to have this opportunity. I appreciate it very much.

The area around your home close to the Lake of Banyoles continues to inspire what you do. How has your relationship with the place continued to evolve? Do you notice changes over time, and do you feel the need to add to its richness by travelling?

No, the truth is that I still feel very comfortable in this environment. It continues to be the main space where I lose myself in search of photos. Saul Leiter once said, 'I take photographs in my neighbourhood. I think that mysterious things happen in familiar places. We don’t always need to run to the other end of the world.' I would sign that 100%. Going on foot or by bike from home and wandering around with the camera is my usual thing to do. Occasionally, I may take a trip to the sea or visit a forest a bit farther away and take the car. I suppose it's also a matter of time and pragmatism - I don't make a living from photography, I have a job, and the available time is limited. Going out to photograph the pond, which is near my home, makes things much easier for me.

I don't know if it's because I'm getting older, but I increasingly feel less inclined to travel; I'm fine where I am. I don't need much more.

Reading through our last conversation, a few things that you said caught my eye, and I wanted to ask if you think that these have contributed to your recent bodies of work. They included: the idea of the external landscape as a mirror of us and our moods, your early black-and white images, the idea that with darkness, many details disappear, but the main lights remain. You don’t have to address all of these – just any that you think have been seeds for your evolution as a photographer and that you are happy to talk about.

The photos - even if they are of landscapes or nature, of what we have outside - carry a lot of self-portraiture. I am increasingly convinced of this. Why do you notice that certain elements and arrangements work while others don't when you frame a shot? I think you establish a connection with the external representation you see through the viewfinder because it resonates within you. You can recognise an echo of something inside you that you can't quite identify but can perceive; in a way, you see yourself in it. Approaching the environment in a contemplative, slow and solitary manner likely helps establish this kind of connection.

Earlier, I mentioned that after the lockdown, I started taking black and white photos exclusively. I continue to do so. I suppose I'll return to colour at some point, but for now, I feel comfortable this way. Black and white helps me, as we talked about with diptychs, to navigate a terrain somewhat alongside reality, which isn't in black and white. And I think this can help when seeking images with a certain poetic intention.

Connected to this, yes, I often still look for deep blacks, with not many details to make the points of light more present; to simplify or suggest rather than describe. Trying to eliminate everything unnecessary. The less I explain, the more options the viewer has to complete their interpretation.

I suppose it's all a natural evolution of what we discussed earlier.

I wondered, too, how many options you try for your diptychs. I wrote this because I know I have a tendency to get lost in the possibilities, and then I came across something you wrote for an Instagram post:

“ For a brain with a certain obsessive trait, choosing between two options is never an easy task. It is always complicated when it comes to deciding on a photo, but in the case of diptychs, the complexity is obviously increased by the infinite number of possible combinations.”

Options I try: A lot. But really, a lot. There are days when I find pairings relatively easily. Others, I can't find them even after hours. And on some occasions, I directly collapse in front of so many possible options and cannot continue. I, indeed, have a rather obsessive personality. I have to admit that this has some advantages, but we know that choosing between several options is not one of them. And it can become quite challenging for me, yes.

One of the things I think I am learning over time is to handle tolerable levels of uncertainty. I have to get used to accepting that I won't know for sure if that is the right image or not. In the case of the diptychs, for example, what I do is look for pairs, try not to reflect too much, and act by intuition. Something similar to when taking the photos. I save the ones that seem like they might work. I let them rest, and after a few days, I look at them again and then choose the ones that seem publishable. In this process, uncertainty accompanies me until the very last moment. I don't say it's easy, but it can be done.

One of the things I think I am learning over time is to handle tolerable levels of uncertainty. I have to get used to accepting that I won't know for sure if that is the right image or not.

Re-reading back, I again noticed your contemplations of how work is printed, presented, and sequenced and your ambition to exhibit images in a gallery outside of your own country. Has printing images and working with reviewers and curators informed your practice?

I print and exhibit very little. However, seeing the photo transformed into an object remains an experience that has nothing to do with observing them on the screen, as we are accustomed to doing now. I am incredibly fortunate that, for some time now, a fine art printing service has opened in my city. Frederic Lebail manages it; he is also a photographer and a photography professor. Having it just a bike ride away greatly facilitates things for me and allows me to experiment more. For example, we have been trying Japanese washi papers with results that amaze me. This final part, of materialising the physical appearance the image will have, is crucial and will also determine how the viewer perceives it. We must take care of it.

I also have to say that I have worked little with critics and curators because, as I mentioned, I exhibit sparingly. I have participated in some portfolio reviews and plan to attend more this year. Getting the unbiased opinion of an expert can help a lot in defining a more solid path.

Sequencing is still very difficult for me. The discourse I can create is much more emotional than narrative, which complicates things. I am learning, little by little.

Regarding exhibiting outside my country, I still think the same. Last year, following one of the LensCulture awards, I visited Photo London. I had never been to a fair of this level before; it amazed me. I felt in another world, and obviously, I would love to be part of it someday. Seeing how the public values and recognises photography in the same way as other forms of artistic expression is not so easy to find in my surroundings.

In recent months, Crane Kalman Brighton Gallery has exhibited my work at two London fairs: The Affordable Art Fair (Autumn) at Battersea Park and the London Art Fair at the Business Design Centre. I couldn't be more grateful.

As a result of the LensCulture and Photolucida competitions, I will also have photos exhibited this year in a gallery in New York and at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center in Denver. I don't know what to say; it's a dream. I’m very pleased.

Previously, you talked about photographs serving to awaken emotions and leaving space for interpretation on the part of the viewer. Have you had reactions or feedback that has broadened your own perspective on your images and what they convey?

It's challenging to know what impression the viewer takes away and whether they truly engage in the game with you or not, but from the comments that come through social networks, many people do connect with it or somehow feel addressed. That the images inspire them is probably the most common comment. They find poetry, delicacy, sensitivity and beauty in them. It's a biased collection because only positive comments reach me. Critical viewers don't appear. Nevertheless, I receive each of these reactions as a gift.

You have now developed a striking body of work, with seemingly endless possibilities and permutations. Where do think you will take it next in visual terms?

Thank you very much. I am unable to foresee how it can evolve. I take the exploration of diptychs very seriously because, as you say, it seems like a world of endless possibilities opens up. Seriously, but also as a game - in the sense that I try to approach it without censorship or prejudice, if that is possible, and enjoy pairings no matter how unlikely they may seem. And as a game, I suppose I'll quit the day it bores me. Day by day, right? And enjoy it for as long as it lasts.

Do you have any plans or ambitions for the future that you can share with us? Periodically, you’ve mentioned collecting images into a book, and I’ve no doubt that working with Crane Kalman Brighton will open up other possibilities for you.

Preparing a book demands a lot of time, a significant effort, and better editing skills. At the moment, I don't have it planned; we'll see if I tackle it again in the future.

In addition to Crane Kalman Brighton, I have also started working with Fotonostrum, a gallery in Barcelona. I am very happy and eager to build things together. As a plan, I would love to be able to consolidate these relationships and, if possible, expand them.

I have also been invited to publish in a couple of print magazines, both foreign, one of them English. I am also very excited about this.

Beautiful things have happened to me in a short time, Michela. I believe my main ambition right now is to enjoy them. We lead such a crazy pace of life, and sometimes, it's hard to pause and enjoy. I would love to be able to do this and not lose the enthusiasm for continuing to go out and take photos. And the future will come in due time.

Is there anyone else’s work that you’re especially enjoying at the moment? Have your tastes in photography changed at all, in terms of what you find inspiration in?

No, my tastes haven't changed much. If I had to update the list, at the risk of forgetting some, I would say it would go like this: Josef Sudek, Saul Leiter, Toni Catany, Yamamoto Masao, Albarran y Cabrera, Paul Cupido, Miho Kajioka. And for the theme of diptychs, we would also have to add Ralph Gibson.

Apart from these names, all well-recognised, I also enjoy a lot of work that reaches me through social networks. There are so many people around the world creating wonders. It's never-ending.

And finally, in the light of your own experience, is there any advice that you would give to any of our readers? (For example, about finding a way of presenting images that works for them, the value of competitions and portfolio reviews, printing and showing work….)

In my case, I can say that contest awards have helped me open doors and reach a much larger audience with my work. They have also given me the confidence to dare to present myself to galleries, a world that had always seemed very distant and unattainable.

I believe that portfolio reviews are also an enriching experience. Not only for receiving advice or opinions from experts who can help you clarify or advance in your work but also for the opportunity to present yourself in person to individuals already established in the professional, artistic world.

I believe that portfolio reviews are also an enriching experience. Not only for receiving advice or opinions from experts who can help you clarify or advance in your work but also for the opportunity to present yourself in person to individuals already established in the professional, artistic world. Despite operating in the world of the internet and remote communications, personal interactions continue to be very important. And these are ideal spaces to cultivate them.

Thanks Jaume, it’s been great to talk to you again and to learn more about how things have evolved for you. It’s possible you may prompt a few more competition entries, but I think the lesson here is as much about finding the individual.

With the exception of the photograph from the series ‘After the Rain’ and ‘Starlings take Flight’, the images featured are from Jaume’s Gaia series. A selection from Gaia was awarded in the LensCulture Critics' Choice 2023, Top Pick and Photolucida Critical Mass 2023, Top 50.

You can see more of Jaume’s photography at www.jllorens.com and you’ll also find him on Instagram and Facebook.