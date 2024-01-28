Any Questions, with special guest Alex Nail

Alex Nail is a professional mountain photographer who regularly backpacks in remote landscapes. He leads adventurous workshops in the UK and abroad and works for UK tourism and conservation organisations. He is a strong advocate for maintaining the realism of landscape photography.

When Covid caused many countries to restrict social contact, we thought it would be great to start a podcast series called the "Lockdown Podcast". It was mostly myself, Joe Cornish and David Ward discussing photography in general. It was not only great fun; I think it was reasonably popular considering the number of people that have asked: "Are we doing anything like that again?". The answer is now "Yes!" and here it is. Modelled loosely on Radio Four's "Any Questions", Joe Cornish and I (Tim Parkin) will be inviting a guest onto the show and soliciting questions from our subscribers.

Our first podcast features Alex Nail, and we've had questions about his new book, mountain photography, colour management and much more. I hope you enjoy the series, and please let us know if you have any suggestions or questions about the podcast (technical, audio, etc)

Our next guest will be Lizzie Shepherd so if you want to get any questions to us in advance by 12th February. Please send them to submissions@onlandscape.co.uk.

Once a couple of months has passed, we plan on making the podcast available on all the major hosting platforms for free but if you want to access the podcasts as they come out, they'll be listed as articles like this or you can subscribe to this rss feed.