George Kalantzes is a landscape / nature photographer whose artwork depicts the quiet beauty found within the grand landscapes of the American West. Simple intimately composed images are key characteristics of his work. George splits his time between Southern Utah and Bozeman, Montana, with his wife Isabelle and dogs Wyatt and Sydney.



Sometimes a career can help us to prepare for what follows; in George Kalantzes’ case he was well aware of the importance of planning ahead for retirement. In addition to continuing with a long-term outdoor interest, he decided to resume an early passion for photography before finishing work. Both have helped to build even greater connection with the two parts of the USA that he knows well, and it sounds as if his diary is as full as ever. Beyond the intimate landscape and the abstract detail, there is a beguiling softness to many of George’s images which I think you will enjoy.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to do?

My interests and passions are always centered on being in nature. Because I grew up in the American West, spending most of my adult life in and around Salt Lake City, Utah, I enjoyed easy access to the outdoors. When I was young, I took part in a variety of sports including hockey, soccer, basketball, football, golf, and skiing. I even had a brief stint playing professional baseball. Despite enjoying team sports, one of my true passions from a very early age became fly fishing. After graduating from the University of Utah and marrying the love of my life, I enjoyed a 30-year career in financial services and retirement planning, from which I am now retired.