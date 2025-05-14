Exploring the Isle of Skye

Gaby Zak I have had my work shown on tv as part of the BBC Weather Watchers and also published in different magazines such as; Amateur Photographer and Conker Nature. My favourite place to photograph is Dumfries and Galloway. You can find me on Instagram at @gzphoto_. gzak46.wixsite.com





A series of images from a trip to the Isle of Skye. There were so many places to visit across the island, heading over in July 24 meant having more hours of daylight and the opportunity to explore as much as possible during the week I was there. Taking in the scenic landscapes and the natural beauty that the place has to offer, with its wide range of majestic backdrops and hidden gems.

Watching the constant change in the weather meant I made sure to have my camera ready to capture the changing light, which highlighted a variety of details and textures in the mountains, providing dramatic scenes across the landscape.

Images 1 and 3 were both taken at the same Loch, with the small white house in the vast landscape, showing both the scale of the island and the quick changes in the weather. Skye is a breathtaking island where you definitely don't struggle to find an opportunity to take a shot, it's a very inspiring place.