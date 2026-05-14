End frame: Buttertubs Winter by Richard Walls

I retired from teaching and University administration 3 years ago and am now a keen landscape photographer. I spend most of my time exploring in Yorkshire around the Wolds, Dales, North York Moors and the coast. One of my recent projects was in the Yorkshire Wolds photographing the textures and patterns that predominate in the gentle folds of the hills and field systems. I have recently become a Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society and in the process I have realised that my real photographic passion is for water; whether it is lakes, waterfalls or the sea. Especially the sea!

Do you have a favourite image that you would like to write an end frame on? We are always keen to get submissions, so please get in touch to discuss your idea. You can read all the previous end frame articles to get some ideas!

In 2021, post covid, I bought a holiday home in the Yorkshire Dales so that I could escape the city and spend more time exploring the hills and dales with both my boots and camera. Since then, with the support of both OS and Google Maps, I have walked along miles of lesser known paths and discovered many grand vistas and intimate details which I love to capture with my camera.

Whilst out and about I have also enjoyed visiting the many exhibitions taking place all over the Yorkshire Dales as the whole area is a haven for talented artists and crafters displaying and selling their creations to the thousands of people that visit and live there. Naturally, I am drawn to photography exhibitions, and at the back end of last year, I went to Muker to visit “The Yorkshire Dales Landscape Photography Show” curated by local photographer Richard Walls. It was set up to show the works of Joe Cornish, David Tarn, Lizzie Shepherd, Anthony Shaughnessy, Paul Berriff, Paul Grogan, David Speight, Paul Clark and Richard Walls.

The common theme was the Yorkshire Dales, and it was fascinating to see how differently the eight photographers perceived the national park and consequently produced images of great variety: dry stone walls and barns, limestone and waterfalls, flora, fauna and sheep. All the elements that make the Yorkshire Dales so dramatic and beautiful were on display.

The photograph that I most enjoyed was “Buttertubs Winter” by Richard Walls. (Buttertubs was made famous in the 2014 Grand Départ of the Tour de France when Côte de Buttertubs was the King of the Mountains climb). Richard travels between Hawes and his gallery in Muker most days on the route around Stags and Shunner Fell and over Buttertubs Pass. Consequently, he has witnessed it in all seasons and weather conditions. He has previously produced a montage of 48 images of Buttertubs Pass all showing Cliff Gate Road with scenes and details of the pass which overall set the moods of one of the most remote moorlands in England.