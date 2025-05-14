Four Lighthouse, Four Countries

Growing up around the rugged beauty of Devon and Cornwall’s coastline, I developed an appreciation for landscapes that blend the raw, natural elements with human-made landmarks. My childhood was spent exploring the craggy cliffs, windswept moors, and the serene coves of Devon's and Cornwall’s coastal stretches. Camping holidays along the West countries sandy beaches and towering cliffs solidified my love for this region and set me on a path toward capturing it through a lens in later years.

Lighthouses certainly tick many boxes in regards to coastal landmarks, these iconic structures link not just our history of sea exploration, but also connect the landscape to it, and as such they make great fore to midground interest when it comes to seascape photography.

When I started traveling for photography, I always new lighthouses would form part of my goto locations, and here you can see four of my favourite lighthouses from four different countries.

