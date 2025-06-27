Eternal Stones

Dominique Philippe Bonnet I started photography at a very young age, working with an analog darkroom. Today, I use a digital medium-format camera, though I occasionally shoot film for the sheer pleasure of it. I live in west-central France, in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, near Poitiers. dpb-fineartphotography.com





Megaliths, these monumental structures erected thousands of years ago, remain timeless enigmas, witnesses to a humanity that continues to challenge our understanding. Whether aligned as standing stones, grouped in circles, or raised as dolmens, these imposing rocks captivate us with their eternal presence and mystery. Who erected them? Why? The answers are lost in the mists of time, leaving room for imagination and a sense of wonder unique to humanity when faced with the unknown.

This photographic project was born from this fascination, from a desire to capture the symbolic power and raw beauty of these mineral colossi. Black and white emerged as the ideal medium: it transcends the rugged textures and rough edges of the stones, intensifies the interplay of light and shadow dancing across their surfaces, and dramatizes the relationship between these timeless monuments and the ever-changing skies above. The soft light of a misty morning or the dramatic contrasts of an approaching storm provide a natural stage that elevates these human constructions, anchoring them in a profound dialogue with the elements.

To photograph megaliths is to capture the silent conversation between time and matter. Each stone inhabits the landscape while resisting it, as if carrying an ancestral memory, a forgotten message. These images aim to evoke that tension between the ephemeral and the eternal, between the fragility of human existence and the enduring presence of these giants that have outlasted us for millennia.

This project is an invitation to slow down, to observe, to let the mind wander before these immovable witnesses of the past. They are not merely blocks of stone; they are symbols, portals to another time, and perhaps echoes of an ancient spirituality we have long lost. Through this contemplative and graphic exploration, I sought to celebrate the raw poetry of these monuments, their visual power, and their ability to remind us that, in the vast expanse of time, we are but passing visitors.