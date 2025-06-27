Snowforms

David Buchanan I am a mountaineer, ski-tourer and photographer based in Edinburgh, Scotland. My work addresses themes of wildness and exploration through subjects such as quarries, peat bogs and the mountain environment. Often, I assemble my images into books. I also edit a monthly email newsletter, Contact Sheet, covering contemporary photography exhibitions and events in Scotland.





Snow changes landscape to create intriguing forms which have a transitory existence before being obliterated by the next storm or by thaw. This ongoing project started with the capture of my first Snowform in Norway's Rondane National Park in March 2008, although my search had started at least a year before. Since then, I have found them in: other locations in Norway (Huldreheimen, Skeicampen, Setesdalsheiane, Lyngen Alps); Glen Feshie and Strath Nethy in the Cairngorms; Vanoise, Valmorel and Queyras in France; Yllas in Finland; Seefeld in Austria; Leysin in Switzerland; and the Pentland Hills above my home in Edinburgh.

Despite minimal post-processing, the work is pleasingly abstract and ambiguous. Influences include the paintings of Alison Watt, and the sculptures of Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore. Recently, I made a small book of images from this work