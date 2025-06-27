The Western Ghats

Ashok Viswanathan started photography as a school student in the early 70s with a Zeiss Ikon roll film camera and later graduated to a Nikon FM system. In 2003 invested in a digital Nikon D100. Now gone mirrorless with two Fuji X-E3 bodies.



Currently a retired company executive with a passion for culture, travel, landscape & portraits. However, he still shoots film, mainly FP4 and HP5, on a Rollieflex and Hasselblad 500 CM systems. He is a long-time exhibitor with several awards and considerable published work in print and on the web. He has been featured in several issues of the journals of the RPS, Fuji X passion, Asian photography, PSA journal, French Foto, Lens magazine etc. Ashok is also interested in alternative techniques of Cyanotypes, Bromoil, Van Dyke etc., using large format internegatives. He has a particular fondness for monochrome images. Lives in Chennai, India.





I love travel and with it comes landscapes. A long time photograher since my school days over 50 years ago. I enjoy visiting the Western Ghats, a range of hills running on the west side of southern India. It's mainly forests and tea estate country and with scattered small towns hosting visitors.

At an elevation of 4000 - 6000 ft the weather can change from sunshine to fog and at times heavy rain. Morning and evening mist hangs over the hills and its a joy to create images that have mood and mystrey. For this i use both my digital and Analogue cameras the Rolleiflex and Hasseblad 500 cm.