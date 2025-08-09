Humour in the landscape

Robert Hewitt Now retired, an amateur landscape photographer with a liking for scenes of water and mountains. Particularly fond of the west coast of Scotland roberthewittimages.co.uk





Have you ever played a game of visualising living things in clouds, mountains or landscape? Somewhere, I started a small project, which is ongoing, of recording the humorous scenes in woodland which I came across in my walks or photoshoots.

These 4 images were taken at different times and in different locations. The earliest was taken on the slopes of Cader Idris, where I saw the Welsh Dragon, which started me off. The genie with the bendy knees is a Lakeland offering, whilst the Rhino head is a local scene.

The last image is from Eigg, which seems to show a Swan-like creature eating a snake or its tail! All images let the imagination roam.

This exercise provides an antidote to interesting landscapes where differing rules of composition would apply. All are rendered in monochrome to avoid distractions from the surroundings.

Mostly, the images found would be dead wood, but not always. For example, the sinuous curves of a trunk can be very suggestive.

