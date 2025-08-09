The River Bed

Graeme Darling I would describe myself as passionate photographer and videographer who has spent the last decade honing my skills and exploring the art of capturing the world around us and meeting others with the passion and enthusiasm to explore and develop the art of photography here in the UK and overseas. photographybygraemedarling.co.uk





I made the decision around six years ago to purchase a drone when I could not decide which lens to buy for the camera as I realised I was going to a different locations taking a similar composition of a similar subject and it was time to experiment.

The drone gives me a unique view and perspective and a sense of freedom.