First Touch of Snow in the Kyrgyz Mountains
Nadav Knaan
My artistic work is particularly inspired by the abstract forms and textures found in landscapes, capturing the hidden patterns and emotions embedded in nature. I draw inspiration from the quiet, dark beauty of deep forests, the majestic wildreness of mountains, the delicate ripples on water, and the ever-changing drama of clouds, aiming to evoke a sense of wonder and connection to the natural world.
This series captures the extraordinary beauty of Kyrgyzstan's high mountains following the season's first snowfall in October. Kyrgyzstan presents a breathtaking contrast of arid deserts and plateaus, lush forests, and snow-capped peaks, creating a landscape of great diversity and splendour.