Woodland Portraits

Tom Townsend

I am a retired banker and have been a photo enthusiast for the past 50 years, first with 35mm film, then to medium format and finally a 4x5 view camera. I have since migrated completely to digital and have moved almost entirely to wandering in various woodlands. I live it Pennsylvania in the US about 90 minutes north of Philadelphia.

Tom Townsend 4x4

Over the last few years, I've become intrigued with the uniqueness and character of trees in various settings and locales, including at times the same set of trees in differing times and weather conditions. I'm submitting for consideration 4 of these images, which, for me, exude a great deal of character.

